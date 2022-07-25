Diet for mental health: Inflammatory food increases chances of depression, claims study

A recent study revealed that eating and depression are associated with the development of frailty. The study was published in the Journal of Gerontology.

About 10% to 15% of older people are affected by frailty, which is a type of vulnerability that occurs when a person’s function has decreased across various physiological systems. This condition usually occurs alongside other health issues such as depression. This is one of the first studies to look into the link between dietary inflammation and this condition.

Studies have shown that a diet that is inflammatory can increase the risk of developing frailty. It also includes high levels of trans fats, refined carbohydrates, and saturated fats.

The latest study conducted on adults with and without depression revealed that those who eat a pro-inflammatory diet that contains synthetic trans fats (such as partially hydrogenated oil), processed carbohydrates, and saturated fats are more prone to experiencing dietary inflammation. The study, which used data collected from the Framingham Heart Study, also looked into the link between depression and frailty.

The researchers followed 1,701 healthy individuals for about 11 years. They then looked at their mental symptoms and nutrition data to see if they were at risk of developing frailty. The results of the study revealed that those who eat inflammatory foods are more prone to experiencing this condition.

The researchers concluded that the link between dietary inflammation and the development of frailty could be explained by the fact that people with depression have higher levels of inflammation.

Courtney Millar, Ph.D., the study’s lead author and post-doctoral fellow at the Harvard Medical School finds that eating an inflammatory diet can increase one’s risk of developing frailty. The findings of the study suggest that a diet high in plant-based and anti-inflammatory compounds could help prevent this condition.

The results of the study revealed that older and middle-aged individuals who eat an inflammatory diet are more prone to experiencing depression and frailty symptoms at the same time.

A previous study conducted by Dr. Millar suggested that a Mediterranean-style diet could help delay the development of frailty. On the other hand, a pro-inflammatory diet could increase the likelihood of people developing this condition. These two studies were published in the journal of clinical nutrition.

The findings of the study further support the idea that a diet high in plant-based and anti-inflammatory compounds could help prevent people from developing frailty. For those who are suffering from depression, it is important that they increase their consumption of fruits and vegetables.