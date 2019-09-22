Didi Aur Main | Lata Mangeshkar to release memoir penned by sister Meena Mangeshkar

The memoir is a translation of Marathi book “Mothi Tichi Saavli”, which released last year. It traverses Meena Mangeshkar’s journey from Lata Mangeshkar’s struggles to her raging success.

On her 90th birthday, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar will be releasing the Hindi translation of her sister Meena Mangeshkar-Khadikar’s memoir. The book, titled “Didi Aur Main”, will be released by Lata Mangeshkar on September 29, a day after her birthday, at her residence here. The memoir is a translation of Marathi book “Mothi Tichi Saavli”, which released last year. It traverses Meena Mangeshkar’s journey from Lata Mangeshkar’s struggles to her raging success.

It is replete with first-hand information and anecdotes from Lata Mangeshkar’s 70-year-long musical career. “The book (‘Didi Aur Main’) is my gift to Didi on her 90th birthday. I have tried my best to coalesce into this book the bittersweet memories of the Mangeshkar family,” said Meena Mangeshkar said in a statement.

The memoir also features candid pictures of the Mangeshkar family and a foreword by megastar Amitabh Bachchan.