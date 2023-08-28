Did you know your childhood rivals Natraj and Apsara pencils were actually from the same brand? Know how three friends started Hindustan Pencil Ltd

The narrative of Nataraj and Apsara pencils weaves a tapestry that resonates with the heart of every Indian’s childhood. These pencils, with their distinctive red and black stripes, carry within them a world of memories, from the first strokes on paper to the meticulous shading during exams.

Even as we transition into adulthood, the curiosity to uncover the origin tale of these writing companions remains. So, let’s embark on a journey to explore the origins of the beloved Natraj and Apsara pencils, which surprisingly, share a familial bond under the umbrella of Hindustan Pencil Ltd.

Diverse beginnings

The captivating world of pencil production is intertwined with the tapestry of traditional business communities. The Raveshias of Doms, hailing from the Lohana community, are known for their willingness to embrace risks in their entrepreneurial endeavors. In contrast, the Sanghvis of Hindustan Pencils are part of the Kapol Bania community, a group that tends to lean towards conservative business strategies.

Friendship forged in lead

In the year 1958, the seeds of Hindustan Pencils Ltd. were sown by three best friends – B. J. Sanghvi (fondly known as Babubhai), Ramnath Mehra, and Mansookani. Their passion for pencils led them on a journey to Germany, where they mastered the art of pencil making. Upon returning to India, they translated their learnings into reality, giving birth to the iconic Nataraj Pencil. These friends embarked on the path of crafting sturdy and cost-effective pencils that resonated with the masses, thus marking the genesis of a remarkable legacy. As time passed, Babubhai Sanghvi eventually took the reins of the company, steering it toward unprecedented success.

Success

Hindustan Pencils Pvt. Ltd. stands tall as a titan in the pencil manufacturing industry as they control 60 percent of the market. Two of its crown jewels, Nataraj and Apsara, have won the hearts of countless individuals and found homes in more than 50 countries worldwide. The journey began with the introduction of Nataraj Pencil in 1958, followed by the arrival of Apsara Pencil in 1970, initially designed as a drawing pencil. Over time, all products rolled out under the Nataraj brand were seamlessly integrated into the Apsara brand. Today, Nataraj and Apsara offer a diverse array of writing instruments, erasers, sharpeners, scales, wax crayons, oil pastels, mathematical instruments, and watercolors, catering to the multifaceted needs of individuals across the globe.

Hindustan Pencils Pvt. Ltd. proudly wears the mantle of India’s largest pencil manufacturer, boasting a staggering daily production of over 8.5 million pencils. Additionally, the brand produces 1.7 million sharpeners, 2.7 million erasers, 0.3 million scales, and 1 million pens each day. Among its distinguished products is the Nataraj 621 HB wood-cased red and black striped pencil, an emblem of quality and innovation.

Dual brand strategy

Remarkably, despite belonging to the same lineage, Hindustan Pencils adopted a dual brand strategy for Nataraj and Apsara. Nataraj emerged as the embodiment of resilience and affordability, whereas Apsara epitomized a premium offering. This strategy also manifested in their marketing campaigns, with Nataraj’s tagline “Phir Phir Champion” resonating alongside Apsara’s “Five Marks Extra,” captivating diverse consumer segments with tailored messaging.

The Pencil Village

Tucked away in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir lies the Okhu village, aptly christened the “Pencil Village.” This quaint hamlet, comprising around 250 houses, houses three factories responsible for crafting wooden slates crucial in pencil production. Hindustan Pencils relies on these establishments for a significant portion of its raw materials, cementing a symbiotic relationship that fuels the creation of these cherished writing companions.

The Shanghvi family legacy

Presently, the torchbearers of Hindustan Pencils Pvt. Ltd. are Harendra and Kirti Shanghvi, serving as Managing Directors. The lineage continues with their children, Bhowmik and Dhruman, who hold pivotal positions within the company. While the firm’s growth trajectory has witnessed a gradual deceleration in recent years, the Shanghvi family remains dedicated to diversifying their business portfolio beyond pencils. Despite the advent of digital technologies, the pencil makers are steadfast in their belief that the age of penless, paperless institutions is yet to fully materialize.

As we reflect on the journey from childhood pencil boxes to global brand presence, the enduring legacy of Hindustan Pencils Ltd. remains an inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs and a source of warm nostalgia for us all.