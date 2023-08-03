Step into the magical world of toys at Hamleys, the oldest and largest toy retailer in the world. Established in 1760 by William Hamley, this iconic toy store has a fascinating history that spans over 260 years, surviving multiple challenges and ownership changes. Let’s take a journey through the eras of Hamleys and explore how it became a global sensation, now proudly owned by Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Retail.

Indian retail giant Reliance Retail, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, announced its acquisition of the world-renowned toy store, Hamleys, in May 2019. The deal, valued at £67.96 million (approximately ₹620 crore), was executed using an international bank receipt.

Begun in 1760

William Hamley’s dream of creating the world’s best toy store became a reality in 1760 when he opened “Noah’s Ark” in Holborn, London. Selling rag dolls, tin soldiers, wooden horses, and hoops, this small store quickly became popular among the affluent residents of the Bloomsbury district. After William’s passing, the store remained in the family and continued to flourish.

The Joy Emporium and a royal connection

In 1881, William Hamley’s grandsons opened a new branch called “Joy Emporium” on Regent Street, which attracted royal and noble families alike. In 1901, a tragic fire destroyed the original Noah’s Ark store at High Holborn, but Hamleys was resilient, relocating to a new address on the same street. Over the years, the store went through several name changes but finally settled on the iconic name “Hamleys.”

Surviving the trials of time

Hamleys faced financial challenges in the late 1920s, leading to a temporary closure in 1931. However, the store was saved by Walter Lines, who bought it and, along with his brothers William and Arthur, successfully revived its fortunes. Queen Mary’s royal warrant in 1938 and Queen Elizabeth II’s second warrant in 1955 solidified Hamleys’ reputation as a beloved toy store cherished by royalty.

War and resilience

Hamleys withstood the ravages of World War II, surviving five bombings of its Regent Street store. Despite the hardships, the dedicated staff continued to serve loyal customers, including Queen Elizabeth II, who personally adored Hamleys’ toys as a child.

A global phenomenon

In 1981, Hamleys relocated its flagship store to Nos. 188-196 on Regent Street, expanding its premises into the world’s largest toy store. Boasting seven floors filled with a wide range of toys, games, magic tricks, and crafts, it quickly became a prominent tourist attraction in London. Over time, Hamleys expanded its presence worldwide, with more than 170 stores across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and North America.

Reliance Retail

In May 2019, Hamleys entered a new chapter in its storied history when Indian retail giant Reliance Retail, a part of Reliance Industries led by Mukesh Ambani, acquired the beloved toy store. This acquisition reinforced Hamleys’ position as a global leader in the toy retail industry.

With Reliance Retail at the helm, Hamleys found a new home in India. With over 100 stores in 36 cities, Hamleys has become a household name, delighting children and families across the country with its enchanting array of toys.

The everlasting charm

As Hamleys celebrated its 260th anniversary, it received the Green Plaque, commemorating its long-lasting legacy in the toy industry. Throughout the years, Hamleys has retained its charm, continuing to bring joy and wonder to children and adults alike.

From its humble beginnings as Noah’s Ark to its global reach under the stewardship of Reliance Retail, Hamleys remains an iconic symbol of childhood magic, delivering happiness to generations past, present, and undoubtedly, for many more to come.