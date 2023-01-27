Did you know that the world’s most expensive sandwich costs a whopping Rs 17,000? Check details

Sandwiches are not just the easiest snack to make but it is also one of the most pocket-friendly options. However, that’s not true with the world’s most expensive sandwich – Grilled Cheese Sandwich prepared by known Chef Joe Calderone costs a whopping US $214 (Rs 17,000 approx), Guinness reported. It’s served at Serendipity 3 restaurant in New York.

“The Quintessential Grilled Cheese is served on two pieces of French Pullman champagne bread which is made with Dom Perignon champagne and edible gold flakes, with white truffle butter and the very rare Caciocavallo Podolico cheese. The sandwich is served with South African Lobster Tomato Bisque as a dipping sauce,” writes the Guinness Book of World Records website about the dish.

Also Read The 7 bottles you need for a well-stocked home bar

During the 18th century, sandwiches became popular when British statesman John Montagu, 4th Earl of Sandwich, asked for meat to be placed between two slices of bread so that he could eat and play a game of cards simultaneously. The trend of adding meat and other ingredients between two slices of bread soon became popular among people from all sections of society.

Made in Italy, Caciocavallo cheese is one of the world’s most expensive and popular varieties of cheese. It is made with the raw milk of Podolica cattle – a rare breed of domestic cattle from Southern Italy raised for meat and milk.

Also Read Experience authentic India this Republic Day with a stay at heritage properties

That’s not all, Serendipity 3 also serves the world’s most expensive French Fries, Crème dela Crème Pommes Frites, worth $200 (Rs 15,886), according to Guinness.

There’s something for the sweet lovers – The Golden Opulence Sundae costs $1,000 (Rs 79,400), and the Frrrozen Haute Chocolate ice cream sundae, comes for $25,000 (Rs 19,85,037).