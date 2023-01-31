Did you know China has the highest outdoor pool in the world; It located 1,060 feet above the ground

If you love to travel to exotic locations and prefer everything luxurious, then you should definitely Guangxi China Resources Tower in China’s Nanning. The building has the highest outdoor pool in the world located 1,060 feet above the ground. The pool on the 71st floor shatters the record held by the 57th-floor infinity pool at Moshe Safdie’s Marina Bay Sands.

The 1,322 feet building, designed by Goettsch Partners, will allow visitors to enjoy an unforgettable evening with a 180-degree panorama view of the surrounding lakes, parks, and mountains.

James Zheng, AIA, LEED AP, CEO and president of GP said, “The building is a symbol of rising prosperity for the city.” “It further sets a world-class standard for quality that is meant to endure,” he added.

That’s not all, the Guangxi China Resources Tower boasts 86 floors and a 900,000-square-meter multifunctional expanse of retail, residential, commercial office, and luxury hospitality. There will also be a luxurious Shangri-La Nanning hotel to serve the guests.

Recently, China was in the news for its plans to build the world’s most twisted skyscraper, Xingfu Plaza, in the Jiangbei District of Chongqing. It will have the world’s most enormous semi-underground Quzhou Stadium, which can house 30,000 people.