Diabetes Diet: 7 Indian food options to lower blood sugar levels naturally

For those who have diabetes, it may get difficult to manage their diet while maintaining blood sugar levels. Certain types of food products can immediately spike the blood sugar level, while there are options that can actually help in diabetes management. To help you find those healthy options, we’ve curated this article. Take a look at the top 7 foods that will help in controlling diabetes and lower blood sugar levels naturally:

Whole grains: Oats, quinoa, and barley can help to maintain optimum blood sugar levels. Around 50-60 per cent of the daily calorie intake should come from cereals and grains.

‍Fruits: Fruits like strawberries, grapes, and apples are rich in fibre, vitamins, and minerals. A higher intake of such fruits is associated with a significantly lower risk of type 2 diabetes.

Chia seeds: Chia seeds are rich in fibre, and low in digestible carbohydrates. It can lower your blood sugar levels by slowing down the rate at which food moves through your gut and gets absorbed.

Apple Cider Vinegar: Apple cider vinegar has fermented acetic acid that helps to improve insulin sensitivity, lower fasting blood sugar levels, and reduce blood sugar response by as much as 20 per cent.

Vegetables: Vegetables are the most essential component of an Indian diet. Vegetables are low in calories and high in fiber, making them ideal for those who are trying to manage their blood sugar. You can choose from gourds, green beans, carrots, eggplant, pumpkin, tomatoes, colourful peppers, and greens such as spinach, broccoli, and cauliflower.

Garlic: Not just blood sugar levels, but garlic also helps in managing inflammation, LDL cholesterol, and blood pressure in people with diabetes.

Coriander seeds: Coriander seeds will help you regularise glucose levels in the blood by activating enzymes that are responsible for removing sugar from the blood.