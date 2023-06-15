Dhoti to Saris: Power dressing and the Indian politicians who are promoting their culture and local artisans

When we invited Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship for our Digital Bharat Economy Conclave, we were pleasantly surprised to see him in a white dhoti with a golden border and a blue shirt. What stood out was the way he paired it with grey shoes and black glasses. This is not the first time that he made a style statement – Rajeev Chandrasekhar is known for his sartorial choices.

Politicians cannot afford a sartorial faux pas – They like playing it safe, mostly. But there are a few, who, manage to stand out and breathe a sense of style into their outfits. Let’s take a look at some of the politicians who not only believe in staying stylish but also promote their culture and local artisans through their clothes:

Nirmala Sitharaman

American fashion designer Rachel Zoe once famously said, “Style is a way to say who you are without having to speak.” Nirmala Sitharaman is known for making headlines around Budget sessions, of course, for the budget but also for her sarees. She promotes local artisans. This year, she donned a bright red saree with a temple border. Apart from her choice of saree where she has always remained ‘vocal for local’, the finance minister in 2019 ditched the leather briefcase and embraced the traditional bahi khata.

Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi always knows what to wear and when. Be it his recently donned white T-shirt or his Nehru jacket – His attires are usually a whiff of fresh air.

Temjen Imna Along

Nagaland’s Temjen Imna Along is another politician who is promoting his culture. He is known for his ingenious and fun-loving post and also for always wearing his regional attires.