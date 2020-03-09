Dharmendra’s restaurant sealed! Karnal’s He-Man property faces violation heat

The actor had taken to his social media handle to announce the initiation of this project.

In less than a month after its launch, veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra’s restaurant He-Man has been sealed due to non-compliance of building laws, according to media reports. The ‘farm-to-fork’ themed restaurant was started on February 14- Valentine’s Day and was situated on the Karnal highway. The actor had taken to his social media handle to announce the initiation of this project. He said on his Instagram handle, “After the success of my restaurant Garam Dharam Dhaba, I am now announcing a farm-to-fork themed restaurant ‘He-Man’.”

According to the report, the outlet was sealed two days ago as it did not furnish the change of land use (CLU) certificate along with construction. The franchise was looked after by Pramod Kumar who is a Delhi-based businessman. The report citing Nishant Yadav, Karnal Deputy Commissioner said, the action was taken place as the owner of the restaurant was not responding to the MC notice regarding the issue.

The decision for sealing the actor’s restaurant came in less than to weeks after it was informed by the Central Pollution Control Board to National Green Tribunal (NGT) that many restaurants and other eateries that are operating on the highway do not have approval from state pollution control board. The board also informed NGT that the eateries were also extracting groundwater from around them without any permission.

Meanwhile, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij has ordered that they will conduct a survey around unauthorized commercial establishments across the state, the Indian Express reported. The report stated that if any establishment has been violating any safety norm or any other regulations, they will have to witness the place being closed or sealed. These establishments include banquet halls, marriage palace, private residential hostels, and paying guest accommodation. The report regarding these unauthorised places is to be submitted by March 13. Vij also said that many unauthorized commercial establishments in municipality limits are unauthorised.