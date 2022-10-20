Dhanteras shopping is not just gold and silver! Here’s what to buy this Dhanteras 2022 as per your Zodiac sign

Dhanteras 2022: The festival of Dhanteras is auspicious as people worship Lord Dhanvantari and Goddess Lakshmi for wealth and happiness. This year Dhanteras falls on 23rd October 2022. On this day, people buy various items that might bring prosperity to their families. While buying gold and silver is auspicious, there are certain items you can buy based on your zodiac sign.

Sidhharrth S Kumaar, who is Founder of NumroVani and a renowned name in Astro Numerology, has prepared a list for this this Dhanteras 2022 shopping:



Aries

People under this sign should buy diamond jewellery, gold and silver coins and utensils during Dhanteras. But, avoid buying items such as chemicals, iron or leather.

Taurus

Taureans can buy diamonds, gold, silver, bronze and utensils. They can also buy sandalwood and saffron to invite good luck. But they should avoid leather, oil, wood and vehicles.

Gemini

Dhanteras is very auspicious for the Gemini twins, and it is the best time to purchase Pukhraj, gold and silver, and buy property like a house or land and furniture.

Cancer

Cancerians need to purchase items in their family’s name rather than in their own name during this time. If you want to buy your children anything new, now is a good time. But do not buy gold or invest in the share market at this moment.

Leo

The Lion can buy vehicles, utensils made of wood, electronics, real estate, and gold, silver and bronze. But they should avoid buying items made of cement, iron, or any items containing these materials.



Virgo

People under this zodiac sign can buy land, gadgets and electronic items. But you should not buy gold, silver, or diamonds. Also, you need to avoid wearing new white clothes.

Libra

Librans must wait before they invest large amounts of money or buy gold or diamonds right now. If you want to purchase an item, buy it in the name of another family member who is not a fellow Libran.

Scorpio

People under the Scorpio zodiac needed to buy gold, silver, pottery, clothes, and goods made from iron. But be careful when purchasing branded items. Also, do not invest in large property shares or make any major monetary exchanges during this time.

Sagittarius

This festival is very auspicious for Sagittarians. This season, you can purchase land, precious metals, stones, and diamonds. Any purchase you make is auspicious for you.

Capricorn

You can benefit from buying anything during this festival – land, metals, utensils, clothes. Even ancestral commodities are auspicious for you.

Aquarius

For people born under the Aquarius sign, you can buy books, electronic items, home decor, and furniture. This is also a good time to invest but avoid any fixed assets.

Pisces

Pisceans can buy gold, silver, precious stones and metal items. They should buy any items they want except for share investment. This is a bad omen.

What can you do additionally?

“Since this Dhanteras is post pandemic, all signs can invest for their selfcare and also all signs can donate grains on Dhanteras. People can also give food to those in need. While sweets and Dakshina are considered essential items to be offered as charity to the impoverished, it also brings happiness and prosperity to your home,” Sidhharrth S Kumaar said.

So, when buying items during Dhanteras, ensure they align with your zodiac sign to seek blessings of abundance from universe.

Have a Happy and Prosperous Dhanteras!