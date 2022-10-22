Dhanteras, Diwali Shopping: Buy these gold and gem items this Dhanteras and Diwali as per your rashi

Diwali 2022: Gemstones Jewellery is eternal and last for a life time. Big Gemstone like Emerald, Ruby and Sapphire etc in centre with small diamonds surrounding is in keeping with the most trending jewelry for this year!

However, when it comes to wearing gemstones, the foremost thing to note is that they aren’t like gold or silver, which you can pick and wear any time of the day. “When choosing a gemstone to wear in 2022, one thing you need to be aware of is what is the best gemstone for each zodiac sign in 2022 as only the right gemstone will bring you luck and help in future enhancement,” Pankaj Khanna, Chairman of Khanna Gems said.

Khanna added that on Vedic astrology different gems are recommended for different zodiac signs as per the planets which rules them.

Aries

Aries natives have Mars as their ruling planet ,so they must wear Red coral or garnet gemstone. This will help in promoting your business if it has been struggling for a while. Red coral will add passion to your love life. Red Coral is a symbol of modesty, wisdom, happiness and immortality. Coral can enliven your sense of emotion as well.

Taurus

Taurus natives have Venus as their ruling planet, so they must wear diamond or white sapphire,white topaz and white stones . Diamonds have long been an everlasting symbol of love. It increases personal clarity, confidence, and trust. Diamonds also amplify your strengths and positive attitude.Wearing a diamond is said to give happiness in the married life as well as magnetism and attractiveness to the wearer.

Gemini

Gemini natives have Mercury as their ruling planet, so they must wear Emerald they can also wear its alternative Green tourmaline and peridot

Emerald stone filters out all negative emotions from one’s mind and replete positivity in one’s behavior . Emerald also boosts mental concentration and enables a person to concentrate on his job with best of one’s ability. Emerald increases intelligence, sharpness and makes the wearer quick witted and blesses its wearer with creativity and innovation. Emerald benefits include marital harmony.

Cancer

Cancer natives have Moon as their ruling planet , so they must wear pearl they can also wear its alternative moonstone. Pearl/Moti helps to attain peace, mental balance and reduces anger. It encourages love and compassion in one’s life. It helps to bring harmony and peaceful atmosphere at home. Pearls are very supportive to blossoming of love, close relations, and happy married life.

Leo

Leo natives have Sun as their ruling planet, so they must wear ruby they can also wear its alternative Red spinel , garnet , red tourmaline.

An epitome of undying love, the naturally deep red Ruby stone inculcates the feelings of love, warmth, and compassion in the heart of its wearer. Ruby boosts your confidence and opinion towards yourself. Ruby also helps to overcome the stress, anxiety and even depression

Ruby is one of the most popular gemstones, and is used extensively in Jewelry. Ruby is used in all forms of jewelry, including bracelets, necklaces, rings, and earrings.

Virgo

Virgo natives have Mercury as their ruling planet, so they must wear Emerald or onyx they can also wear its alternative Green tourmaline and peridot . Apart from love, these gemstones can guide the individual through self-realization.Gorgeous green stones have a timeless appeal and that makes their jewellery the hottest trend this season

Libra

Libra is the second zodiac Sign controlled by Venus but it is more creative in their aptitude but at the same time always passing through a lot of emotional strain. The Gemstone of Venus, i.e Diamond (Heera Stone) or White Topaz or White Topaz needs to be worn by these people to improve their creativity and save them from emotional traumas.

Scorpio

People born in Scorpio are ruled by Mars, so they must wear red coral they can also wear its alternative Carnelian. They have a lot of physical energy as well as ability to think to great depths. The overuse of mental and physical energy leads to early aging and withering away of their physical and mental stamina.

Sagittarius

People born in Sagittarius are ruled by Jupiter, Jupiter is the controlling planet of these people, which gives them ambition, ability to do hardwork but excess of these often create multiple problems for them.

Yellow sapphire brings wealth,status respect and prosperity to its wearer it also improves the functioning of mind, person becomes a better thinker and decision maker. It improves the mental power and is a good medicine for loss of Appetite, Indigestion, Leprosy and Piles.

Capricon

Capricorn is the first zodiac sign ruled by Saturn tends to create over ambitious people who want to conquer the entire world in one go as a result overuse their energies and abilities which also puts them in one problem after another, ultimately leading to strong depressions. Wearing a Blue Sapphire/ Iolite, the gem of Saturn ,will help them understand their genuine needs and work accordingly. Neelam benefits include a cure for several health problems. Blue sapphire blesses the wearer with name, fame, fortune, and money.

Aquarius

Aquarius is the second zodiac Sign controlled by Saturn The people born under this zodiac sign are great thinkers. They have very unique mental abilities and are generally found as Actors/Models and other people in Show Business. But these people being very Secretive and non – communicators tend to develop certain negative traits and get emotionally disturbed very quickly. To give them emotional energy to face all these problems these people should wear Blue Sapphire/ Iolite.

Pisces

Pisces is the second zodiac Sign controlled by Jupiter.People born under Pisces have very strong mental as well as spiritual desires. They tend to be active all the time to reach the horizon and are generally wise people. A good Yellow Sapphire, i.e., Pukhraj supports their material and spiritual desires and gives them a feeling of self actualistion. It gives successful marriages and happiness from marriage. It raises self-esteem and allows the wearer to move forward optimistically