Happy Dhanteras 2019: Check wishes, images, WhatsApp, Facebook status, messages, quotes, greetings, wallpapers

Happy Dhanteras 2019: Dhanteras 2019 is set to be celebrated on October 25. The auspicious time or ‘Shubh Muhurt’ of Dhanteras 2019 puja is between 7 pm and 8.15 pm. Dhanteras is also known as ‘Dantrayodashi’. This is one of the most singnificant religious festivals for Hindus. Dhanteras generally takes place on the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna Paksha of the Hindu calendar month of Karthik. Dhanteras literally means dhan+ teras. Dhan means wealth and teras signifies 13th day.

Generally, devotees perform pujas seeking good luck, sound health, happiness, and prosperity. People also purchase silver, gold as it is believed that buying such commodities will usher in good luck for the household. On this occasion, people exchange greetings and wish each other.

Here are a few messages: Iss Dhanteras kuch khas ho/Dilo mein khusiyan/Ghar mein sukh ka vaas ho/Har moti pe aapka taj ho/Mite duriya, sab aapke pas ho/Yeh Dhanteras aapka khas ho!

Goddess Lakshmi, please bless the recipient of this message with thirteen times Dhan. Happy Dhanteras!

Almighty’s blessings may come as a surprise, but I sincerely pray that you be blessed beyond what you expect on this Shubh Dhanteras.

May this Dhanteras 2019 endow you with opulence and prosperity…Happy Dhanteras 2019.

On the auspicious day of Dhanteras, devotees take after the convention of obtaining valuable metals gold, platinum or silver, as gems coins or utensils, for good fortunes. Subh Dhanteras 2019.

God’s blessing may come as a surprise and how much you receive, depends on how much your heart can believe. May you be blessed beyond what you expect…. Subh Dhanteras to you and your family!

Sun glows for a day, Candle for an hour, Matchstick for a minute, But a wish can glow days forever, So here is my wish for Subh Dhanteras, glowing life!! Happy Dhanteras 2019