Dhanteras 2rd November 2021: How will your horoscope be according to your zodiac or rashi?

This Dhanteras, discover how your horoscope will behave and what good luck charisma and facets you should do to enjoy this festival to the zenith and gain courage for better success in life.

By Mr. Pankaj Khanna, Chairman, Khanna Gems,

Dhanteras is an auspicious time to invest in financial ventures and purchase goods. Our values and objectives shape who we are as people. The choices, interests, hopes, and objectives we choose for ourselves and our society help to develop our identities. In order to better understand someone or generate accurate future forecasts, knowing their zodiac sign is a necessary first step.

This Dhanteras, discover how your horoscope will behave and what good luck charisma and facets you should do to enjoy this festival to the zenith and gain courage for better success in life.

1. Aries

Buying jewellery such as gold, silver, and diamond necklaces and rings will assist you. You can also buy gold bullion bars and electronic devices as investments, but avoid buying leather, wool, and cosmetics made from animal products. Switching to cruelty-free products will boost the chances of your luck.

2. Taurus

Jewellery and kitchenware made of gold, silver, or bronze are advised as investments. It’s also a good time to buy jewels you’ve been eyeing for a while as during this time the problems you have been facing will be solved, bringing you more happiness. However, abstain from buying any sort of electrical gadgets.

3. Gemini

Dhanteras will be an auspicious time for you to redecorate and refurbish your home with furniture and home decor. It is advised to invest in property such as land plots and real estate. You can also purchase jewellery made of gold and silver.

4. Cancer

You should purchase items in the name of your family members rather than in your name. It is suggested to invest only in electronic items such as gadgets, vehicles and refrain from investing in metals and jewellery.

5. Leo

You should invest in gold and silver jewellery and utensils. If you were longing to buy an expensive gadget or vehicle, now will be the perfect timing for you except for two-wheelers. Refrain from investing in the stock market and real estate. Converse your major financial holding for the future.

6. Virgo

You can spend your money buying gadgets, electronics, vehicles, or even land plots. In case you were planning to buy an apartment or make a new home, this will be the perfect occasion to do so. Do not invest in gold, silver or diamonds as it may be unlucky for you.

7. Libra

This occasion might not be the best time for you to invest in anything at all, mainly jewellery. For the festive season, you might purchase items such as new clothes and toys for children for gifting purposes in their name.

8. Scorpio

You may buy jewellery items for your spouse and children mainly of gold, diamond and silver. Avoid any extravagant expenses and property investments. Gold jewellery will bring good luck and prosperity to your family.

9. Sagittarius

This festive season will be one of the best opportunities for you to purchase any items you desire. Gold and silver jewellery will bring very good luck and will help you fulfil all your desires.

10. Capricorn

Capricorns can purchase anything to their heart’s desires, be it jewellery, electronics, vehicles or property. Especially investment in land and metals will prove to be very beneficial for you.

11. Pisces

You can purchase items for yourself be it gadgets, vehicles, furniture or home decor.

This time will be very auspicious to invest in anything except fixed assets, stock markets or mutual funds.

12. Aquarius

You can buy gold, silver and gemstones jewellery. You can also purchase silver, bronze, or wooden utensils. Any type of investment will be good luck and safe for you except stock market shares and mutual funds which might not be in your favour.

(The author is Chairman, Khanna Gems. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online.)