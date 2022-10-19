scorecardresearch
Dhanteras 2022: Here’s what you can gift your loved ones on the festival

Dhanteras marks the beginning of the thirteen-day festival of lights, Deepawali, or Diwali. It will be celebrated across the country on October 23 but the ‘shubh muhurat’ falls on October 22 this year. On Dhanteras, devotees pray to Goddess Lakshmi (the Goddess of wealth) and Lord Kubera (the Lord of treasure). The day is considered auspicious to make big purchases or to begin something new. It is also an auspicious occasion to buy a gift for your loved ones.

Shagun coins

Shagun coins made of gold or silver are believed to bring good luck and positivity. It is said that the coins attract blessings of Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Kuber or Lord Ganesha.

Utensils

Another perfect gift on Dhanteras can be utensils. People buy and gift brass, silver, and copper cookware. You can also fill the metal utensils with either dry fruits or fresh flowers to make them extra special and send it out to your loved ones.

Plants

Plants are symbolic of  growth, life. You can opt for Feng Shui plants that are considered to bring good luck and prosperity. Jade plants and money trees or a well-trimmed bonsai also make a perfect Dhanteras gift.

Electronics

Gifting gadgets can never go wrong. Several shopping websites and platforms like Flipkart and Amazon are offering huge discounts on electronics.

