Dhanteras 2022: How to celebrate Dhanteras? Check puja shubh muhurat and vidhi

Dhanteras 2022 Date and Shubh Muhurat: Diwali is considered as the biggest Hindu festival celebrated in India. The five-day festivities will begin with Dhanteras on October 22 and conclude with Bhai Dooj on October 26. The word Dhanteras is derived from ‘Dhan’ meaning wealth and ‘Teras’ which means thirteen. “The day falls on the thirteen lunar day of Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the Vikram Samvat Hindu calendar month of Ashwin. Dhanteras is also known as “Dhanatrayodashi” or “Dhanvantari Trayodashi” and revers Dhanvantari who is considered to be the teacher of all physicians and the one who originated Ayurveda,” Pankaj Khanna, Chairman, Khanna Gems told FinancialExpress.com.

According to Drik Panchang, this year, the festival will be celebrated on the 22nd and 23rd of October.

Dhanteras Shubh Muhurat

Trayodashi Tithi Starts at 18.02 on 22nd October, 2022

Trayodashi Tithi Ends at 18.03 on 23rd October, 2022

Pradosh Kaal – 17:44 pm to 20:16 pm

Vrishabha Kaal – 19:01 pm to 20:57 pm

Dhanteras Puja Timing- 19:01 pm to 20:17 pm on 22nd October.



Lakshmi puja should be done during Pradosh Kaal which starts after sunset.



Dhanteras Puja Significance:

Pankaj Khanna, from Khanna Gems explained, “This day is linked to famous Hindu mythological stories. There’s an interesting story behind Dhanteras, for which people worship Lord Yamaraja on this day. As per one of the popular stories, it is believed that the horoscope of a king’s son predicted that he will die on the fourth day of marriage after getting bitten by a snake. On the 4th day of his marriage, his wife decided to turn the fate around. She made sure her husband didn’t sleep, as she narrated stories to keep him awake.”

“To lure the snake away, she laid out all the ornaments and coins at the entrance in a heap. It is believed when the God of Death came in disguise of a snake, he was blinded by all the dazzling jewellery and coins. This way the serpent couldn’t enter the prince’s chamber and also got hooked to the wife’s stories and songs. It is believed that he silently left the place in the morning and bared the life of the prince,” he said.

Another interesting story which is very popular is the one featuring Lord Dhanvantari, who is the physician of the Gods and an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, who came out of an ocean that is believed to be churned by the Gods and demons on the day of Dhanteras. Since then Dhanteras is known as one of the most auspicious days and one of the biggest festivals for Hindus. People also worship Lord Yamaraja, the God of Death in the night and offer prayers to seek blessings. Just before Diwali people clean their houses, decorate with lights and diyas to keep the evil forces and negative energy away.



How to celebrate Dhanteras

According to Pankaj Khanna, Lord Dhanvantari (God of health) and Lord Kubera (God of wealth) are worshiped on this day..

– Dhanteras is the birth anniversary of God of Ayurveda. On this day, a lamp for God of death is lit outside the home so that any untimely death of family members can be avoided.

Dhanteras itself marks the beginning of the Deepawali festival. By illuminating diyas in the evening on Dhanteras, one can acquire a renewable virtue.

On this day, people purchase utensils and jewellery , to bring good luck, it is believed that goddess Lakshmi then showers households with more of this kind of wealth

Additionally, purchasing broom, coriander seeds, Kuber Yantras, and Shree Yantras is regarded as a sign of pleasure and success. The Goddess Lakshmi, on the other hand, is pleased and bestowed with favours when Sri Yantra is worshipped during Deepawali.