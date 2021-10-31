Dhanteras 2021: Know the Dhanteras Puja Shubh Muhurat, Pujan Vidhi & Special Mantras

Diwali, a five-day celebration, begins on Dhanteras.

By Mr. Pankaj Khanna, Chairman, Khanna Gems

This year, Dhanteras will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. TrayodashiTithi of Krishna Paksha in Kartik month is the day on which this festival is observed annually. Diwali, a five-day celebration, begins on Dhanteras. Due to the fact that Lord Dhanvantari’s birthday falls on Trayodashi, this celebration is known as Dhanteras. On this day, both Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Dhanvantari are worshipped.

According to religious beliefs, it is an auspicious time to buy gold, silver, jewellery, vehicles, houses, real estate and be blessed with financial gains and prosperity.

Dhanteras Puja Shubh Muhurat

Dhanteras Date– November 2, 2021, Tuesday

Auspicious Time of DhanTrayodashi Puja- 5.25 pm to 6 pm.

PradoshKaal – 05:39 pm to 8:14 pm.

Taurus period – from 6:51pm to 8:47pm

Dhanteras Pujan Vidhi

People should put on new attire, adorn their homes, and make rangolis for their front door in the morning. This signifies the welcoming of Lakshmi, the Hindu goddess of wealth. Rice flour or gulal powder can be used along with flower petals to produce beautiful rangolis by devotees. The Goddess Lakshmi’s small footprints indicate her presence.

For their sthapana, lay an image of Lord Dhanvantari, Mata Mahalakshmi, and Lord Kubera over a red cloth. In front of them, light diyas, ghee lamps, and incense sticks. Prasad should include red flowers, fruits, and sweets. Offer your household’s metal utensils and jewellery to the gods in order to attain more wealth. Finally, recite the following specific mantras.

The Recitation Of These Mantras Will Bring You Good Fortune, Wealth And Prosperity During Dhanteras

Festival

Worshipping Lord Dhanvantari

Lord Dhanwantari, the inventor of Ayurveda, is worshipped for family health and well-being.

Chant:

“Om NamoBhagavateMahaSudharshanaVasudevayaDhanvantaraye; AmruthaKalasaHasthaayaSarvaBhayaVinasayaSarvaamayaNivaranayaThriLokyaPathayeThriLokyaNidhaye Sri Maha Vishnu Swarupa Sri DhanvantriSwarupa Sri SriSriAoushata Chakra Narayana Swaha”

Meaning:

We pray to God, who is Sudharshana Vasudeva Dhanvantri. He holds the kalasha full of nectar of immortality. Lord Dhanvantri removes all the fears and diseases. He is the well-wisher and preserver of the three worlds. Like Lord Vishnu, Dhanvantri is empowered to heal our souls. We bow to the Lord of Ayurveda.

Worshipping Lord Kubera

Chant:

“Om YakshyayaKuberayaVaishravanaayaDhanadhanyadiPadayehDhana-DhanyaSamreeddhing Me DehiDapayaSwaha”

Meaning:

Kubera, the lord of yakshas, bless us with wealth and prosperity. Additionally you can also chant KuberYantraand KuberStotra. Worshipping Goddess Lakshmi

Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped during Dhanteras during the PradoshKaal. Spread a fresh piece of linen with a handful of grains in the centre before beginning the rites. A raised platform should be used to spread the fabric. A half-filled kalash with holy water from Ganga, a betel nut, flower, a gold or silver coin, and rice grains are to be kept together. Keep mango leaves in the kalash as well.

Draw a lotus with haldi over the grains of rice and place the idol of Goddess Lakshmi on top, as per the rites. The Lord Ganesha idol should also be kept, and businessmen should store their critical business books near the Goddess Laksmi idol. Devotees should light a lamp and present flowers, haldi, and vermillion to Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Ganesha, and the Kalash.

Chant:

“Om ShreemHreemShreemKamaleKamalalayePraseedPraseed Om ShreemHreemShreemMahalakshmayeNamaha”

Additionally, you can also chant Lakshmi Stotra, Lakshmi Chalisa, and Lakshmi Yantra.

You should preferably take help from a learned pandit to conduct the Dhanteras Puja at home with proper rituals.

A Very Happy and Safe Dhanteras!

DISCLAIMER: The article is for information purposes only. It is recommended that you seek the advice of a priest/religious expert before reciting these mantras.

(The author is Chairman, Khanna Gems. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online.)