Dhanteras 2020 wishes: Check WhatsApp, Facebook status, messages, quotes, greetings

Dhanteras 2020: Ahead of the Diwali celebrations, Dhanteras is celebrated across India. Dhanteras is also known as Dhantrayodashi and considered an auspicious day. On this day, Hindus worship Lord Kubera and Goddess Laxmi. Lord Kubera and Goddess Laxmi are considered as God and Goddess of wealth in the Hindu religion. The word ‘Dhan’ means wealth. Buying gold, silver, jewellery, gadgets, clothes are considered as auspicious on the day of Dhanteras. This year Dhanteras is set to be celebrated on November 13.

Here are some Dhanteras 2020 wishes:

May this Dhanteras 2020 endow you with opulence and prosperity…Happy Dhanteras 2019.

Almighty’s blessings may come as a surprise, but I sincerely pray that you be blessed beyond what you expect on this Shubh Dhanteras.

Iss Dhanteras kuch khas ho/Dilo mein khusiyan/Ghar mein sukh ka vaas ho/Har moti pe aapka taj ho/Mite duriya, sab aapke pas ho/Yeh Dhanteras aapka khas ho!

Goddess Lakshmi, please bless the recipient of this message with thirteen times Dhan. Happy Dhanteras!

God’s blessing may come as a surprise and how much you receive, depends on how much your heart can believe. May you be blessed beyond what you expect…. Subh Dhanteras to you and your family!

On the auspicious day of Dhanteras, devotees take after the convention of obtaining valuable metals gold, platinum or silver, as gems coins or utensils, for good fortunes. Subh Dhanteras 2020.

Sun glows for a day, Candle for an hour, Matchstick for a minute, But a wish can glow days forever, So here is my wish for Subh Dhanteras, glowing life!! Happy Dhanteras 2020.

May this Dhanteras light up new dreams, Fresh hopes, undiscovered avenues, different perspectives, Everything bright and beautiful, And fill your days with pleasant surprises and moments. Happy Dhanteras 2020!