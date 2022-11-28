Designer’s diary: Ace the wedding bridal look with the ultimate style guide

Weddings are more than just two souls exchanging vows. There’s a lot that goes into making every look a ‘Wow’ moment for the bride-to-be. With an array of functions and ceremonies to partake in, picking the perfect ensemble can be quite a task at hand.

While wedding outfits celebrate you and your big moment, it is important that you feel the most comfortable when you put on your bridal outfit. Be it the mehendi or reception or your Big Day, the ensemble should complement you and make you feel special.

So, if you are bride-to-be, this wedding season renowned fashion labels including Pink City by Sarika, Ridhi Mehra, Vvani by Vani Vats and Charu and Vasundhara bring in the ultimate guide to ensure you make a fashion statement in your wedding trousseau.

Pink City by Sarika – Mehendi Function

Gone are the days, when the bride had to be confined to a corner, while applying mehendi. Today, every bride loves to be part of the celebration and festivities during the mehendi function. Pink City by Sarika believes that every bride should have a blast at her wedding. Your mehendi day is less about the guests applying mehendi and having fun, and more about making sure YOU have a blast. Time the function after your mehendi has been applied so you can pose away to glory with your bridesmaids, have a ball and dance the day away!

Charu and Vasundhara – Cocktail Party

Wear your heart on your sleeve and celebrate your style with elan at the cocktail party. A cocktail party is the perfect chance for you to show off your style and personality. According to designer label Charu and Vasudhara, wear something that makes you feel confident and comfortable. You want to look like the kind of person who can rock a cocktail dress without feeling like they’re trying too hard. Keeping that in mind the designer duo suggest a Black Slit Pre-draped saree,which has an embellished blouse and embroidered detailing. Plan your outfit, makeup and other essential things before, don’t leave anything for the last moment and most importantly keep yourself hydrated.

Prints by Radhika – Sangeet

The sangeet function is all about dancing the night away. Since, sangeet’s are all about letting your hair down, it’s important you are comfortable in what your wear.

Make most of the sangeet ceremony in some fun, chic and stylish lehengas from Prints by Radhika. The label’s Tropical Garden collection is a celebration of nature inspired prints handcrafted with embroidered baadla hand-worked with sequin, nakshi and moti. While the prints will bring freshness to sangeet look, the embellishments will add a sparkle to your overall chic look.

Vvani by Vani Vats – Wedding Function

Every bride wants to look special at her wedding. Vvani by Vani Vats has the best tip for brides-to-be, she suggests that you choose an outfit that gives an illusion of being heavy and embellished but in fact is light in weight and hassle free. For example, the outfits designed by Vvani have real hand cut mirrors but they are placed in such a way so that it makes the outfit look heavy but it doesn’t weigh that much. With ensembles made from easy breezy fabrics such as silk organza, georgette and chiffon, each garment you opt for your wedding will be a blessing in disguise. Most importantly, always choose platform heels to wear on your big day, as you hardly see them under the lehengas and keeps you and your feet fresh and comfortable. Also, do not try to match the wedding decor with your bridal outfit as it will take away the focus from you and your ensemble.

Ridhi Mehra – Reception

The finale of celebrations, the Reception is the occasion to experiment and keep it fun. This is the most special day for all brides and hence Ridhi Mehra feels everyone should follow their own personality while choosing their bridal look. Though ivory seems to be a big trend this season, red will always be eternal. One could go traditional or contemporary but just be comfortable in what they choose. For the reception, opt for lighter colours, paired with emeralds, as the combination is timeless.