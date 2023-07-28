Delightful Dining Destinations: 7 must-visit restaurants in Delhi/NCR this weekend

Delhi/NCR, a bustling region known for its rich history and diverse culture, is also a food lover’s paradise. The culinary landscape here is a delightful amalgamation of traditional Indian flavors and international cuisines. If you’re planning to dine out this weekend, we’ve curated a list of seven must-visit restaurants in Delhi NCR, featuring the iconic Punjab Grill, along with Getafix, Bonne Foi 65, and Cafe Delhi Heights, where you can indulge in an unforgettable gastronomic experience.

Getafix

Located in the heart of Delhi NCR, Getafix is a haven for health-conscious foodies. This trendy restaurant offers a unique blend of nutritious and scrumptious dishes, catering to various dietary preferences. From wholesome salads and hearty sandwiches to guilt-free desserts, Getafix focuses on using fresh, organic ingredients to elevate the flavors of each dish. Don’t miss their signature Buddha Bowl and innovative smoothie creations that are both delicious and visually appealing. Whether you’re a vegan, vegetarian, or simply looking for healthier options, Getafix has something delightful for everyone.

Punjab Grill

For lovers of North Indian cuisine, Punjab Grill is a must-visit. With several outlets across Delhi NCR, this fine-dining restaurant showcases the rich and authentic flavors of Punjab. Each dish is carefully crafted with traditional recipes and premium ingredients to provide an unforgettable culinary journey. Indulge in their delectable butter chicken, succulent kebabs, and aromatic biryanis. The regal ambiance and warm hospitality at Punjab Grill create a memorable dining experience for patrons seeking the finest of North Indian delights.

Bonne Foi 65

Bonne FOI 65 is a hidden gem in Delhi NCR, offering a fusion of European flavors and global cuisines. Located in a picturesque setting, this restaurant creates a sensory journey with its delectable menu. From French classics like coq au vin to Italian pasta dishes and Spanish paella, Bonne FOI 65 takes diners on a tantalizing trip across Europe. The warm and welcoming atmosphere adds to the charm of this culinary destination.

Cafe Delhi Heights

Cafe Delhi Heights has become a household name in Delhi NCR, known for its eclectic menu and vibrant ambiance. This restaurant is a go-to destination for those craving both Indian and international flavors under one roof. From classic burgers and pasta to flavorful biryanis and desi curries, Cafe Delhi Heights has something to satisfy every palate. Their quirky and contemporary decor adds to the overall dining experience, making it an ideal spot to hang out with friends and family.

Indian Accent

Indian Accent, nestled in the heart of Delhi, is a culinary gem that redefines Indian fine dining. This Michelin-starred restaurant presents a unique fusion of traditional Indian spices and global techniques, creating a symphony of flavors on the plate. Their tasting menus offer a journey through contemporary Indian cuisine, with dishes like soy keema and roomali roti pancakes. A visit to Indian Accent promises an unforgettable gastronomic adventure.

Burma Burma

For lovers of Burmese cuisine, Burma Burma in Cyber Hub, Gurgaon, is a must-visit. This restaurant offers an array of authentic Burmese dishes, showcasing the diverse flavors of Myanmar. From their signature tea leaf salad to mouthwatering noodle dishes and flavorful curries, Burma Burma presents an exciting culinary experience that transports diners to the bustling streets of Myanmar.

Social

Social is more than just a restaurant; it’s a lively social hub that brings people together through food, drinks, and interactive experiences. With multiple locations across Delhi NCR, Social offers a quirky and vibrant ambiance, perfect for casual gatherings and parties. Indulge in their famous cocktails, try the innovative twists on classic dishes, and enjoy the energetic vibe that sets Social apart from conventional dining experiences.

Delhi NCR boasts a diverse range of restaurants that cater to every taste and preference. Whether you’re in the mood for healthy fare at Getafix, the regal flavors of Punjab Grill, the European fusion at Bonne, or the eclectic offerings at Cafe Delhi Heights, each restaurant on this list promises a memorable and satisfying dining experience. So, embark on a culinary adventure this weekend and explore the diverse gastronomic delights of Delhi NCR.