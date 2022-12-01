By Dr. Rushikesh Trivedi

After a binge-eating festive season, the first goal we set for ourselves is to “eat healthy,” but what exactly is eating healthy and what are the food combinations that can aid fat loss and maintain an overall healthy lifestyle?

A nutritious diet plays a huge role in maintaining one’s physical as well as mental health. A healthy body means a healthy mind, soul and a superior quality of life. Of course, a person’s nutrition differs on the basis of their age and gender, among other factors such as medical conditions.

A healthy diet for a man is often different from that of a woman. Eating the right food for one’s health is extremely important. The right diet involves different food groups high in fiber, different coloured fruits, legumes, beans, lean meat, fish, and healthy dairy options like yogurt and cheese and consumption of plenty of water. One must limit their intake of biscuits, cakes, processed meats, crisps, chips and other savory snacks that are high in saturated fats. These should instead be replaced with foods containing polyunsaturated or monosaturated fats. Cooking options like butter, cream, margarine and vegetable oils like Dalda must be replaced with coconut based foods, nut butter, avocado and omega-3 rich oils such as canola oil. It is also important to note that salt should not be added to food at the table and one must refrain from adding extra sugar as well. To maintain a healthy diet, it is important to limit oneself to 2 standard drinks a day and limit the intake of alcohol and processed juices. The simplest rule to follow is – “Eat less from the box, more from Earth.”

5 Delicious Food Combinations to ensure Daily Nutrition for Men

Simple, Desi Home food

A traditional, yet simple Indian thaali that consists of dal, rice, roti, sabzi and salad, provides the perfect combination of carbohydrates, fiber and protein, essential for maintaining a well-balanced diet. It also improves the intake of other minerals and vitamins and is an excellent fat loss combination. Experts recommend adding 1 teaspoon ghee to the dal for extra benefits and also consuming this meal along with some curd or buttermilk.

Rajma Chawal

One of the most known dishes in North India and everyone’s constant favourite, traditional and healthy Rajma Chawal, surprisingly is one of the healthiest meals to consume. It is full of fiber, low in Glycemic Index (GI) and also lowers bad cholesterol in the body. It contains less fat and calories and is one of the tastiest meals in Indian households. Experts recommend eating such pulses and lentils for lunch as they keep one full for a longer time and do not cause digestive issues.

Overnight Oats

One of the most popular and trending these days are overnight oats or an oats porridge, which is not just great in taste but is also known to improve cholesterol levels. This can be eaten for breakfast by adding lots of other healthy ingredients like different berries that are high in antioxidants and vitamin C, nuts like almonds which are also high in antioxidants. This proves to be a wholesome and tasty meal to start your day with. Expert tip – Add a pinch of cinnamon powder for that extra taste.

Spinach, Paneer and Tahini Wrap

This is a quick and easy meal prep idea – paneer wrapped in a spinach thepla to which one can add different veggies and also spread some hummus or tahini to add the taste of a rich and creamy paste. For the tahini paste, you can take sesame seeds, chana dal, curd, garlic, green chili and salt. This wrap is not just quick and healthy, but also provides iron, fiber and protein. It is a one dish meal which gives a lot of healthy carbs, fiber, protein and multivitamins.

Beetroot Dosa

A unique tiffin idea is this new style dosa made from beetroot, along with a filling of sprouts inside the dosa. This is a very easy and doable recipe that is high in protein, fiber, good fats and also a good source of carbohydrates. It is high in vitamins and antioxidants which makes it extremely good for your body. You can even add egg white to it.

Simple Egg/Paneer Bhurji

Another super easy option is egg or paneer bhurji along with nachni roti. This meal is high in fibre as well as protein.

Another important thing to mention here is that many necessary vitamins and minerals are often missing from a man’s diet, mostly potassium, vitamin D, magnesium and iodine. Sunlight is of course the most important source of vitamin D, while other sources include oily fish like salmon, meat, eggs, dairy and mushroom. Magnesium is a mineral that is involved in 250-300 processes in our body and is therefore extremely important. Beans are a good source of magnesium but food cannot lead to sufficient magnesium levels and it is important to consult a doctor who can tell you what more needs to be added in your diet. For B12, the main food sources are non-vegetarian so even here one must consult the doctor. Potassium works to lower sodium levels in the body and if one’s diet is high in sodium, it is important to consult the doctor. Besides that, avocado, bananas and potatoes are good sources for potassium. Iodine is needed in our body to produce T3 and T4 which help in burn calories. Insufficient levels often cause weight gain and an important fact to keep in mind is that thyroid/hormonal issues do not just affect women but also men. To keep a check on all of this and to maintain overall physical heath, all foods mentioned above are important for men to include in their daily nutritional plan.

(Dr. Rushikesh Trivedi is the Metabolic Expert at Fast&Up. Views are personal)