Delhi’s minimum temperature settles at 7.8 deg C, air quality very poor

On Sunday, the national capital had recorded its lowest temperature of the season so far at 6.4 degrees Celsius, weather officials said.

On Monday, the 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) in the city stood at 367, which falls in the very poor category, deteriorating from Monday when it was 331. (Photo source: IE)

The national capital on Wednesday recorded a minimum temperature of 7.8 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, while its air quality index read 366 at 9 am. The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 23 degrees Celsius.

On Monday, the 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) in the city stood at 367, which falls in the very poor category, deteriorating from Monday when it was 331.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

