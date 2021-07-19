Delhi’s favourite All American Diner reopens in new avatar as Habitat Hub

While the diner has made a comeback, there is still uncertainty over the fate of other restaurants on the premises. (Photo: Videograb/Facebook @Habitat World, India Habitat Centre)

The All American Diner, one of the most popular eateries at the India Habitat Centre in Delhi and one of the city’s favourite breakfast locations, reopened today in a new avatar as Habitat Hub. An India Habitat Centre official said the only change to be made has been the name. Everything else, including the menu, the staff members, and the menu remain exactly the same.

An India Habitat Centre official said Old World Hospitality, which ran The All American Diner, had exited the venture after its contract with India Habitat Centre expired. As a result, the management of the eatery has now passed on to the India Habitat Centre. Old World Hospitality also ran the members-only eateries Delhi ‘O’ Delhi and Oriental Octopus and the open-to-all facility Eatopia.

The eatery had been the go-to location for the American meal experience, including waffles, eggs, pancakes, burgers, coffees, and shakes in an unmistakably 1950s ambience for nearly 20 years.

While the diner has made a comeback, there is still uncertainty over the fate of other restaurants on the premises. The India Habitat Centre and all restaurants on the premises had to remain shut for months due to Covid-19-led lockdowns. Following the exit of Old World Hospitality, there are now question marks over the fate of the other restaurants on the premises — whether they reopen under a different name or are shut down. India Habitat Centre officials said Delhi ‘O’ Delhi, a favourite for visitors, would be the next to reopen. The tentative date will be within a fortnight and they were now working out the final modalities. The diner on the sixth floor provides a good view of the eclectic skyline of the city, including clear sight of the monuments alongside Lutyen’s Delhi, apart from offering regional cuisine from all over.