Delhi zoo reopens for visitors, all tickets sold overnight

The Delhi zoo reopened for visitors on Tuesday after remaining closed for around two months in view of a spike in coronavirus cases in the capital, officials said on Tuesday. The zoo was closed for the public on January 4 and the online ticket booking link on its website was disabled.

An official said the link was reactivated last night and all 4,000 tickets were sold by 8:30 am when the zoo reopened. “The ticket counters outside the zoo have already been closed. So, people are requested to book tickets online only two to three days in advance to avoid any inconvenience,” he said.

Only 4,000 visitors are allowed in the zoo in a day in two slots — 8:30 am to 12:30 pm and 12:30 pm to 4:30 pm.The administration has directed all section supervisors to ensure strict compliance to Covid behaviour as the zoo reopens.

Earlier, the zoo reopened for visitors on August 1, more than two months after it was shut due to a rise in the number of Covid cases during the second wave of the pandemic.The facility was shut for visitors in March 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic started ravaging the country and then again in January last year amid bird flu scare.