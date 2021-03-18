Delhi to glorify the legacy of Anangpal Tomar II with museum and statue, restore protected sites

A copy of the seminar booklet on Anangpal II. (IE Image)

The legacy of the long-forgotten warrior king-Anangpal II was remembered and celebrated at a government seminar conducted recently in Delhi. The seminar was conducted with the aim of correcting the injustice made against the makers of history by the writers of history said Tarun Vijay, chairman of the National Monument Authority (NMA).

Talking more about the Tomar king, the NMA head said that Anangpal II was the founder of Dhillikapuri that later became Delhi, the national capital. Through the seminar, Tarun Vijay wants to let people known about the “correct history” citing works of academics, historians and archaeologists working in this field. Experts from JNU, Indian Council of Historical Research, Panjab University Chandigarh, Banaras Hindu University and Delhi University were present at the seminar, reported the Indian Express.

An exhibition was also conducted which Tarun Vijay wants to take to other nations with the help of ICCR to let the rest of the world know about the founder of Delhi.

Multiple inscriptions and coins suggest Anangpal Tomar belonged to the toman dynasty and was the ruler of present-day Delhi and Haryana in between the 8th 12 centauries. B R Mani former DG of the Archeological Survey of India was the first person to address the seminar and referred to Anangpal II as instrumental in making Indraprastha populous and presenting its new name, Delhi. Anangpal II had built the city from ruins and under his supervision, Anang Tal Baoli and Lal Kot were constructed.

Pandavas (of the Mahabharata) were the early ancestors of Tomar said Mani who led excavations in various sites in Delhi to find more about the ruler between 1992 and 1995. Several BJP leaders were also present at the seminar. Union Culture minister Prahlad Patel said that appropriate steps would be taken to highlight Anang II’s legacy by forming a committee to take the mandate forward. The first two initiative underlined were building his statue at the Delhi airport and a museum that houses everything that tells about his legacy.

The ASI has also started working in this regard. Field officials have been asked to submit restoration proposals and budget estimates to protect the legacy of the Tomars. Plans for making the sites like Lal Kot, Qila Rai Pithora ASI-protected helping in the vertical excavation are also in pipeline.

Several modern-day pieces of literature have mentioned Tomars and their Delhi Link. One of the books by medieval historian Professor K A Nizami’ says Delhi emerged into a city not before the 11th century when Tomar Rajputs took over the Aravalli range. Iron pillars of Masjid Quwaatul Islam, adjacent to the Qutab Minar bears evidence about the history of Delhi, said his book.

Anangpal Tomar II was succeeded by Prithviraj Chauhan who later lost to the Ghurid forced and the Delhi Sultanate was established in 1192.