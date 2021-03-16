Delhi to get upgraded water trolleys with automatic sensors

The drinking water in these trolleys is expected to be the one supplied by the Delhi Jal Board. Image: IE

Ever stopped at a water trolley on a roadside with scorching heat around? Yes, those water trolley’s will now get a big upgrade. In Delhi’s southern part, the MCD has decided to upgrade these water trolleys with stainless steel water dispensers, push buttons and automatic sensors. These features, according to a report by The IE, will be a part of a new design that has been prepared for water trolleys. The civic body passed a policy on Monday which states that these trolleys can be made of stainless steel and have a dispenser. It can also be something basic which is operated manually.

Citing Narendra Chawla of South MCD, the report said that the officials are trying to provide services that meet the health standards and at the same time, assures the aesthetic look of the national capital. According to Chawla, the water dispensers will now accept coins to give water. Also, a controller, battery, electronic push buttons and flow sensor will be installed in the trolley.

To ensure the ecological aspect, the policy has urged the use of biodegradable glasses rather than the currently used plastic ones and it has also mandated having a covered dustbin for waste disposal. The drinking water in these trolleys is expected to be the one supplied by the Delhi Jal Board. If a contractor is not using the water supplied by Delhi Jal Board, then it needs to be tested and get a fitness report from a government lab, the report noted. As per the policy, parking these trolleys at sites during business hours is not allowed.

It is to note that for water trolleys, the contractors are liable to pay a registration fee of Rs 2,000 along with an annual fee of Rs 1,000. For trolleys on e-rickshaws, the registration fee has been kept at Rs 5,000 whereas the annual charges Rs 2,000. In Delhi, there are 1,623 such trolleys that charge around Rs 2 for giving out a glass of water to people. While the MCD checks if all health norms are being followed, it does not regulate water prices. Chawla noted that it is up to the water contractor whether the price of water will be increased or not. The corporation is mainly concerned about water being fit for consumption.