Delhi sees record alcohol sale on Holi, gulps down liquor worth Rs 238 crore in a week

It’s true that no one parties harder than the people of Delhi and that was visible during the Holi week. The national capital witnessed an influx of people buying liquor during the festival. As per the data provided by the excise department, the Delhiites bought 2602043 bottles of liquor worth Rs 58.8 crore on a single day on March 6. On the eve of the new year, outlets in Delhi sold 2030664 bottles.

The liquor sale in March was higher compared to the previous month. More than 1.13 crore liquor bottles worth around Rs 238 crore were sold in a week.

Delhi’s liquor sale in the first week of March

March 1 – 15,230,48 bottles worth Rs 27.9 crore

March 2 – 14,56,725 bottles worth Rs 26.5 crore

March 3 – 16,49,855 bottles worth Rs 31.9 crore

March 4 – 17,87,656 bottles worth Rs 35.5 crore

March 5 – 22,90,444 bottles worth Rs 46.5 crore

March 6 – 2602043 bottles worth Rs 58.8 crore

March 7 – Approx 20 lakh bottles were sold

March 8 – Dry day

As per the officials, most liquor shops in Delhi ran out of famous beer brands as the demand was so high. On March 8, all liquor shops remained closed in Delhi.