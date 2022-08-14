Delhi restaurants gear up to celebrate I-Day with hefty discounts, specially curated buffets

Special brunches, heavy discounts or a unique extravagant buffet boasting of mind-boggling 75 choicest regional delicacies from across the country, restaurants — big and small — in the capital have upped their gastronomy game to ring in the Independence Day. While five-star restaurants are celebrating the diversity of India’s regional culture and flavours by laying out specially curated menus, popular cafes and restaurants are big on discounts on this historical day — with some even offering a flat 50 per cent to defence personnel.Capital Kitchen at Taj Palace and Roseate House, for instance, are offering a vast array of delectable Indian culinary delights at a celebratory price of Rs 3,200 and Rs 3,500 per person, respectively.

The buffet at Roseate House will feature delicacies such as ‘Tamatar wangun’, ‘Amritsari aloo wadiyan’ from the North ; ‘Mutton kolhapuri’, ‘Gatta curry’, ‘Amrood ki subzi’ from the west ; ‘Aloo posto’, ‘Machherjhol’ from the east ; and ‘Chicken chettinad’, ‘Narang choru’, ‘Payasam’ from the south.

ALSO READ India at 75: Top sporting glories since independence

But then there is no one beating Hotel Crowne Plaza in Okhla, which has gone all out with their innovative cyclic menu boasting of “75 regional delicacies” at their ongoing ‘Harmonies Of India’ food festival to celebrate the Independence Day.Some of the signature dishes from their menu includes ‘Hyderabadi Lukhmi’, ‘Kerala Fish Curry’, ‘Maharastrian Aamti Dal’, ‘Manipuri Sana Thongba’, ‘Kerala style Avial’, ‘Meghalayan Jadoh’, ‘Tamil Nadu style Urulai Kothamalli Curry’, ‘Silbatte Ke Shami Kebab’, ‘Awadhi Biryani’, ‘Kashmiri Gushtaba’, ‘Assamese Bhendir Sorsori’, ‘Champaran Meat Kebab’, and ‘Gujarati Mohanthal’.”This Independence Day, our team of 40 plus chefs who have grown up in different parts of the country shall represent the local flavours and heirloom recipes of their region at Edesia,” Pradipt Sinha, director, food and beverages, Crowne Plaza New Delhi Okhla told PTI. The discounts are pouring in too. Tamasha, a well-known restaurant in Connaught Place, is offering a mammoth “50 per cent discount” to armed forces personnel on food and beverages on Sunday.

And not too far from Tamasha is the Park Hotel, which along with dishing tricolour themed desserts is giving a “10 per cent discount” to its patrons on its Independence Day specials.Enticing customers with special offers is also Sana-di-ge, a fine dining coastal cuisine restaurant, which besides offering a “20 per cent discount” for defence personnel, is giving its chef special dessert complimentary to all those dining at the restaurant on Sunday.

ALSO READ Independence Day 2022: What financial freedom means to MSMEs

“There will also be an exclusive mocktail menu, specially created to celebrate the festival of pride and happiness. This menu will only be available for a limited time,” they informed.Few like K Hospitality — which owns restaurants and cafes like Copper Chimney, Bombay Brasserie, The Irish House, Cafeccino, Joshh and Curry Kitchen, among others — are taking this Independence Day as an opportunity to distribute food to the needy people.

“Our 6,000 employees across the country are collecting over 75 lakh biscuits to donate, and we are donating over 50,000 kgs of rice, wheat and dal for providing to the needy in coordination with the Robin Hood Army,” Karan Kapur, executive director, K Hospitality Corp told PTI.