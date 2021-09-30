Delhi restaurant that denied entry to woman wearing saree is now shut–here’s what happened

"At Aquila, we welcome guests in all dress codes and believe in honouring the Indian community. And we apologise for the incident" (Photo: Instagram/ Aquila restaurant)

The Aquila restaurant at Ansal Plaza, Delhi has been shut following the closure notice issued by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation where a woman was allegedly denied entry for wearing saree. The notice, however, has no mention of the recent incident. The civic body has allegedly confirmed that the restaurant was operating without a health trade license and hence, the operations came to halt. A senior official of the South MCD confirmed the news of the restaurant shut on September 27, as per the Indianexpress.com.

As per the notice, dated September 24, the public health inspector found, on September 21 during check, that the place was running allegedly without a health trade license. It further alleged that the place was running under unhygienic conditions. The notice also flagged alleged invasion on public land.

SDMC public health department notice issued to the owner of the restaurant stated that the facility was running under the same condition on September 24, when the inspection took place once again. The authority thereby directed to close the facility within next 48 hours without further delay or suitable action, including sealing, will take place.

Congress councilor from Andrews Ganj, Abhishek Dutt, in the light of this incident where a woman wearing saree was not allowed entry in the restaurant, moved a proposal demanding Rs 5 lakh fine to be imposed against any restaurant, hotel or bar that acts this way against anyone wearing traditional Indian outfit.

He further stated that the place was running illegally and the notice was issued following the issue I raised against the act.

Earlier this week, the video had gone viral on the internet where a woman was allegedly not allowed to enter the restaurant premises for wearing a saree as it does not come under “smart casual”.

As the video went viral on Twitter followed by massive trolling and anger, the restaurant issued a statement saying that, "At Aquila, we welcome guests in all dress codes and believe in honouring the Indian community. And we apologise for the incident.