Delhi Jewellery and Gem Fair Shines in its 9th edition at Pragati Maidan  

Informa Markets in India inaugurated the 9th edition of Delhi Jewellery and Gem Fair (DJGF ), North India’s biggest International Jewellery trade show. DJGF, back in its in-person format, is being held from 2nd – 4th October 2021, at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The show was marked by the presence of Chief Guest – Satyendra Jain – Member of Delhi Legislative Assembly along with key dignitaries – Dushyant Chautala, Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana; PK Gupta – Additional Chief Secretary Govt of Delhi; Ashish Pethe – Chairman, All India Gems and Jewellery Domestic Council and Partner – Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers; Yogesh Singhal, President TBJA, Delhi, Mahendra Tayal, President HJMA and Pallavi Mehra, Group Director, Informa Markets in India amongst the gathering.

Dushyant Chautala, Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana present at the Delhi Jewellery and Gem Fair said, ” Such an event will help hundreds of exhibitors from North India. The Indian jewellery & gems industry has made a notable mark and the government has supported in the promotion of this industry”. He also graciously invited the Indian jewellery & gems industry to the state of Haryana and promised that the state government will continue to promote the industry by providing acres of lands for establishing the entire infrastructure in the region.

Chief Guest – Satyendar Jain, Member of Delhi Legislative Assembly congratulated the entire team of Informa Markets in India for conducting such a great exhibition. Jain added, “Our approach would be to highlight the importance of increasing the value of jewellery, its endorsement and how it needs to be preserved. The Indian jewellery & gems industry contributes 4-7.5% to the GDP and 14% to the export trade of the country”. He also focused on promoting the industry which currently employs more than 5 million skilled labourers across the country.

Speaking on the return of DJGF in the physical format, Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India said, “The popularity of Gems and jewellery remains unchallenged for many decades in India. With the restart of businesses and exhibitions in the new normal, the industry is eager to bounce back with vigor just as we enter the festive quarter and the wedding season. Consumers in India range from holding pride in owning precious jewellery, buying gold as an investment to youngsters who look for bespoke designs, seasonally trending styles, and indulge in omni-channel shopping experiences – buying digitally as well as from brick-and-mortar stores. Today the art of jewellery making has advanced and represents the culture and craftsmanship of different eras.”

“Growth in the Gems and Jewellery sector has been largely contributed by the development of retailers and brands. Established brands are steadily steering the organised market and are opening up opportunities for growth, further enhanced by India’s digital growth and policy initiatives such as hallmarking and allowing 100 percent FDIs. Returning in the physical format, DJGF will reinforce a sense of trust in the jewellery market with an array of trending jewellery. The Fair is a gateway to the organized Indian jewellery market with a focus on the North, offering a fine experience along with a special event – the launch of SHAKTI – Women Achiever’s Awards. Jointly organized with Gems & Jewellery Trade Council of India (GJTCI), SHAKTI felicitates the brilliance of women entrepreneurs, business owners, and corporate professionals from the Gems and Jewellery industry in India.” he further added.

While addressing the gathering, Yogesh Singhal, President TBJA, Delhi, appreciated the Government’s hallmark law and said that “such government policies will maintain the goodwill and transparency in the jewellery & gems industry.”

The three-day expo is witnessing participation from 200 + exhibitors, 850 + traditional, modern & innovative designer brands and 15000+ unique designs. It is a congregation of prime Jewellers and Import & Export merchants amongst other key industry stakeholders. The show is supported by The Bullion & Jewellers Association (IBJA), Gems & Jewellery Trade Council of India, Delhi Jewellers Association, Maliwada Jewellers Association, Meerut Bullion Traders Association, All India Gems and Jewellery Trade Federation and many more. The fair is representing Jewellery wholesalers, retailers, importers & exporters, Jewellery manufacturers, Diamond, Gemstone, Pearl suppliers & traders, precious metal and Jewellery mounting traders and suppliers, and representatives from trade and governmental organisations, all under one roof to meet, connect, network and grow their business. Products of different styles and designs from Gold, Diamonds, Gemstones, Silver & Loose stones categories along with machineries are being showcased over 850+ different kinds of brands.

This year, DJGF launched SHAKTI – Women Achiever’s Awards Jointly with the Gems & Jewellery Trade Council of India (GJTCI). The launch of SHAKTI supports the initiative– ‘Amrit Mahotsav’ taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence. The Amrut Mahotsav is dedicated to the people of India who have not only been instrumental in bringing India this far in its evolutionary journey but also hold within them the power and potential to enable Prime Minister Modi’s vision of activating India 2.0, fuelled by the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat. Women are an integral part of a family, a culture, a society and most importantly, a nation, throughout history, and their central role has ensured stability, progress, and long-term development of nations. The much-awaited event hosted jointly by GJTCI, who have been an integral part of the Gems and Jewellery industry for the last 2 decades and Informa Markets in India will felicitate the brilliance of women entrepreneurs, business owners, and corporate professionals from the Gems and Jewellery industry in India. An event of this nature will no doubt further encourage women leadership, enterprise and innovation in this sector.

The list of exhibitors this year include Beera Jewellers, Unique Chains Pvt Ltd., Royal Chains Pvt Ltd., Heera Jewellers, Future Diamond Jewellery Pvt. Ltd. amongst others. As a precursor, DJGF held a series of successful road shows for the jewellery community in North Indian cities like Lucknow, Ambala & Meerut. On ground shop-to-shop activities over 25 cities across India were also part of the pre-event activities.