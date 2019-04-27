Delhi High Court scripts history! Becomes 1st High Court to have state-of-the-art telepresence facility

New Delhi | Published: April 27, 2019 1:23:42 PM

To drive the actual impact of the telepresence system, it becomes imperative for members of the Bench and the Bar to utilize the facility to the fullest extent with the launch of e-courts in the High Court.

To drive the actual impact of the telepresence system, it becomes imperative for members of the Bench and the Bar to utilize the facility to the fullest extent with the launch of e-courts in the High Court.

Historic moment for Delhi High Court! The Delhi High Court has become the first High Court in the country to have a Telepresence facility comprising of state-of-the-art video conferencing facilities for conducting judicial proceedings. A High Court press statement explained that the facility is powered by CiscoIX 5000 telepresence system.

In a first, the Delhi High Court’s state of the art, Telepresence Facility has been launched, marking yet another significant milestone. The launch was inaugurated by Justice Madan B Lokur, former Supreme Court judge and attended by other former SC judges and Delhi High Court judges as well as the current Judges of the Delhi High Court.

From a layperson perspective, it becomes essential to understand more about this first-of-its-kind facility. What does it mean for those who are litigants and lawyers?

This facility comes with a triple-screen system, ultra high definition camera with theatre quality audio and overall, the system works in such a way so as to provide a high-fidelity audio and video. In terms of seating capacity, the telepresence room can accommodate 18 persons.

The room is fitted with cameras to enable seamless sharing of any document with the participants in the room. Also, it can integrate easily with other conventional as well as smart devices including laptops, tablets and so on. Web meetings can be hosted at any time. Real-time interactions via multiple modes are also enabled. multiple modes.

Meetings can be conducted through video conferencing for judges based on their availability and convenience. For instance, it can be made possible in a courtroom or in the Judge’s chambers.

This first-of-its-kind facility can also be used for statement recording, evaluating expert opinions, particularly pertaining to those who are remotely located or staying far away from the court.

As Justice Shakdher mentioned in his opening statements, this facility can be of great use when there are small matters where lawyers may find themselves unable to come to court but with this facility, it can be disposed of from the advocate’s chambers itself.

Another advantage is the faster disposal of pending cases, which can be further amplified if inter-court connectivity can be built into the facility.

To drive the actual impact of the telepresence system, it becomes imperative for members of the Bench and the Bar to utilize the facility to the fullest extent with the launch of e-courts in the High Court.

