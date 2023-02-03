Delhi Food Guide: 7 restaurants to visit this weekend

Days into 2023 and we have already welcomed some new dining experiences that this beautiful city has to offer. In this cold weather, good food always brings comfort. Check out the best cafes that will make all your social gatherings in 2023 all the more special. Gather your friends and family, and raise a glass to a new month.

ANDREA’S EATERY

After six successful years of serving happy customers, Andrea’s Eatery has now revamped itself; from the menu to the decor. Expanding itself to welcome guests of varied palates, the spruced up eatery will be bringing curated world cuisine to the plates of its guests. Andreas’ focuses on offering wholesome, experimental, and honest “thought-out food”. Their menu has grown to introduce crowd-favourite sections such as dimsums, baos, and grill, all inspired by Pauro’s travels across the globe. Mouthwatering signature dishes that are a must-try are Andrea’s Sushi Roll, Grilled Norwegian Salmon, Tom Yum Sea Bass, Spinach Ricotta Ravioli and Eight Textured Chocolate Cake.

NAO BY BERCOS, GK

A culmination of authentic flavours & fusion Asian, NAO, Next Asian Outing is backed by the legacy and experience of Berco’s. With its first outlet in the posh neighbourhood of M Block Market GK-2, NAO offers a fun and chic Pan-Asian dining experience.NAO, the brainchild of Kabir Advani, Managing Partner of Berco’s, and Amul Kapoor, a restaurateur with a decade of experience, offers a wide variety of delectable Pan Asian dishes created by their chefs to achieve a precise balance between herbs and spices.

XERO COURTYARD

A popular cafe chain Xero Degrees recently opened a new outlet in Connaught Place -Xero Courtyard. This newly launched eatery, with its picture-perfect ambience, perfect lighting and swanky interiors, will make hardcore party lovers swoon. Brand’s thoughtfully curated menu has a wide variety of scrumptious delights too.

THALAIVAR, GK II

Thalaivar, a famous south Indian restaurant dedicated towards showcasing the hidden gems of south Indian cuisine, while promising a delectable southern journey to gourmands has recently launched a new outlet across South Delhi. Known for its scrumptious Dosa varieties, the eatery aims to break the stereotype associated with cuisine from the south, introducing Delhi to all that the southern states of Andhra, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala have to offer.

The diversity of India’s southern landscape is no secret and enticing customers with aromatic tales of the palate is what eatery aims at. With their popular and authentic dishes like roast mutton, paniyaram, tamarind rasam, rasa vada, chicken 65, prawn roast, Thalaivar is all set to amuse all the foodies out there.

GORILLAZ, GOLF COURSE ROAD

Fresh dough, passionately sourced ingredients, it’s finally time to let Gorillaz’s secret flavors and sauces dominate your taste buds. With a brand new outlet at Golf course road, Gurugram; Gorillaz, a wood fired pizzeria delivers fresh and yummy pizzas till wee midnight hour (opens up till 3 am), making sure that random pizza cravings are taken care of. The wood-fired Neapolitan Pizza’s shine bright on the menu, but what steals the show is the thin crust being perfectly crispy, bubbly and a little bit charred along with gourmet toppings. A special mention to the Tiramisu Jar which is a pure heaven in the form of a dessert. Gorillaz definitely elevates the Pizza hogging experience to another level in Gurugram.

Dhaba Esta 1986, Noida

The Dhaba Highway Truck has arrived in Noida! Dhaba, a restaurant chain founded in Delhi in 1986, has opened two new locations in Noida. The restaurant is known for elevating dhaba-style food to fine-dining levels while maintaining the authenticity of each dish. This is what you’ll get at the Noida locations as well, as you dig into plates of Chicken Tikka, Balti Meat, and crisp paranthas, all accompanied by dal, gravies, and other sides.

HARD ROCK CAFE

This is the newest Hard Rock Cafe in India, located on the popular Janpath Road in Connaught Place, New Delhi. This location, like all of its others, features a live performance stage, delectable snacks, and refreshing beverages. Hard Rock Cafe, which can accommodate up to 122 guests, is the place to be for all of your groovy party sessions. Not only that, but their signature dishes like burgers, bar bites, and more will make your night out fun and vibrant.