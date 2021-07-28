Delhi: DDA complexes to soon open swimming pools for public

Yamuna Sports Complex (Photo: IE/ Praveen Khanna)

DDA: The swimming pools will be opened by the Delhi Development Authority after two weeks as it is presently busy with the cleaning exercises, stated a senior official. Some 15 sports complexes along with 39 fitness centres and two golf courses were reopened by the authority recently which remained shut for two months straight due to the second wave of covid-19. Swimming pools, however, remained closed largely since the onset of COVID pandemic in March 2020.

DDA has a total number of fifteen swimming pools in Saket, Vasant Kunj, Dwarka, Rohini, Akshardham, Chilla and Siri Fort. The official further stated that all complexes’ swimming pools will become operational during the summer and are expected to remain open till September, except for the ones at Siri Fort, and Yamuna and CWG sports complexes which will operate till November.

These sports complexes are, although membership-based , non-members can also utilise the services after paying prescribed charges. Students, senior citizens, schools, sports federations and associations can also avail special concessions . Swimming pool of Commonwealth Games village, one of the largest complexes, will not be functional for the time being as it is presently used by the government as COVID care centre for the patients. Same is with Hari Nagar sports complex which won’t be functional due to some water issues.

Over 50,000 members and 30,000 individuals use DDA’s sports facilities on a monthly basis, reveals the data. And about 165 coaching schemes are run by the agency.