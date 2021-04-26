  • MORE MARKET STATS

Delhi CM Kejriwal visits COVID facility at Radha Soami Satsang Beas, thanks Centre for medical staff

By: |
April 26, 2021 1:47 PM

The Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel COVID Care Centre (SPCCC) at Radha Soami Satsang Beas in south Delhi is operated by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

Radha Soami Satsang Beas,Kejriwal said said 200 ICU beds will be arranged at the facility.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the ITBP’s Radha Soami COVID care facility in Delhi’s Chhatarpur on Monday and thanked the Union government for providing doctors and medical staff at the centre which has 500 oxygen-supported beds. He said 200 ICU beds will be arranged at the facility.

“Visited the Radha Soami facility this morning, 500 oxygen beds start today. More beds will be added in the next few days. We will also start 200 ICU beds here. Grateful to Babaji for helping us. Thank you Central government for providing doctors and medical staff of ITBP,” Kejriwal tweeted after the visit.

Related News

The Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel COVID Care Centre (SPCCC) at Radha Soami Satsang Beas in south Delhi is operated by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). “SPCCC will provide treatment free of cost. No walk-in admissions will be made,” ITBP spokesperson Vivek Kumar Pandey had said, adding admission to the centre will be made on reference by the district surveillance officers (DSO).

A brief standard operating procedure (SOP) issued on Sunday said patients after getting a reference from a DSO will report at the reception of the SPCCC and after initial documentation, their physical examination will be done and subsequently, they will be admitted.

Delhi is facing an acute shortage of oxygen beds for serious COVID-19 patients and has almost run out of ICU facilities amid soaring infections

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. Delhi CM Kejriwal visits COVID facility at Radha Soami Satsang Beas thanks Centre for medical staff
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Set up more COVID-19 testing centres, sample collection infrastructure: HC to Delhi govt
2Free COVID-19 vaccine for those age above 18 years in Delhi, says CM Kejriwal
3US to immediately provide raw materials required for manufacturing Covishield in India; sending life-saving supplies