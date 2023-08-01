Delhi-based dancer Tanya Chauhan overcomes adversity to pursue dreams in New York

Tanya Chauhan, a dancer from Delhi, has managed to conquer countless obstacles on her journey to living her dream as a professional dancer in the heart of New York City. Her story is a testament to unwavering perseverance and the power of self-belief.

Tanya’s dance journey began at the age of 15 when she was cast as an ensemble dancer in an Indian adaptation of “Annie – The Musical.” What started as a hobby soon became an unwavering passion, fueled by her exposure to the vibrant dance scene in New York during a school trip. Determined to make her dream a reality, Tanya spent years honing her skills, training in various dance forms, and battling personal challenges.

The path to success was far from smooth. After a career with a Delhi-based dance company, Tanya faced depression and anxiety upon leaving her position. Undeterred, she took a year to research and train with renowned teachers from around the world, even during the COVID-19 lockdown. Tanya’s resilience led her to acclaimed ballet instructor Pia Sutaria and a scholarship opportunity that changed the trajectory of her life.

However, the journey was far from over. Tanya’s aspiration to dance in New York led her to Ritika Chandra, director of Elan Ballet, who mentored and prepared her for auditions. Selected to study at Steps on Broadway, Tanya’s dream was finally within reach.

Yet, life had more challenges in store. Despite grappling with health issues, including a COVID-19 diagnosis and back problems, Tanya refused to give up. Her determination propelled her forward, and with immense strength and effort, she redefined her approach to dancing, transforming her weakest point into her greatest strength.