Delhi artist creates stereotypical images of Indian women using AI’s imagination! Here’s how they turned out

The world is flooded with stereotypical notions and even Artificial Intelligence is no more alien to these preconceived ideas. As technology is sweeping into every sphere of our lives, artists are now using the advanced qualities of Artificial Intelligence to create portraits. Madhav Kohli, the Delhi-based artist recently created artworks of stereotypical Indian women.

In a series of posts on Instagram, Delhi-based artist, Madhav Kohli, shared a collection of images of women from all Indian states created through AI using stereotypical notions. This is the second part of the series. Earlier he created images of men from every state using AI. From Delhi to Maharashtra, to Goa and Kashmir, and Tamil Nadu to Arunachal Pradesh the artist has covered almost all states.

However the imagination is not necessarily of the artist, but that of the software he used. He captioned the post as, ”Indian women, made using stereotypical descriptions and ai. First, Delhi.” Each portrait has a unique touch to it, representing the culture of each state. Notably, he used ‘midjourney’ to generate the artwork.

First, Delhi pic.twitter.com/MAHTWg992g — Madhav Kohli (@mvdhav) December 29, 2022

Both artworks of Indian men and women have now gone viral on social media and the comments section is flooded with comments of all kinds. While some of the users are enthralled by the use of technology to create images that look like hand-made portraits, some have called out how the world perceives beauty with a narrow perspective while the quality is subjective. Some even slammed the artist accusing him of bias towards certain states.

The artist then added more versions after users requested him to modify a few like the UP woman who was seen visibly frowning. Calling it “UP 2.0″, he dropped an image of how a younger woman in the state of Uttar Pradesh would look like.