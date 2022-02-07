Delhi: 33 dengue cases in national capital, 10 in Feb, says Civic body

For the January 1-February 5 period, one case was recorded in the preceding year while two cases was logged in 2020 and one in 2019, as per the report.

At least 33 cases of dengue have been reported in the national capital this year, according to a civic report released on Monday. Ten fresh cases have been reported in February in the last one week. For the January 1-February 5 period, one case was recorded in the preceding year while two cases was logged in 2020 and one in 2019, as per the report.

Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November, but the period may stretch till mid-December. Last year, 9,613 dengue cases, the highest number of cases of the vector-borne disease recorded in the national capital in a year since 2015, and 23 deaths were reported.

As per the civic report on vector-borne diseases released on Monday, a total of 33 dengue cases have been recorded this year till February 5, with 10 fresh cases added in the past one week.

In the years prior to 2021, the total dengue cases reported were– 4,431 (2016), 4,726 (2017), 2,798 (2018), 2,036 (2019) and 1,072 (2020), as per the report.

In 2015, the city had witnessed a massive outbreak of dengue, when the number of dengue cases reported has crossed 10,600 in October itself, making it the worst outbreak of the vector-borne disease in the national capital since 1996. The number of dengue fatalities logged in 2021 was the highest in the national capital since 2016, when the officially reported death count was 10

Delhi had recorded two deaths due to dengue in 2019, four in 2018, and 10 each in 2017 and 2016. As per the civic report released on Monday, no cases of malaria and chikungunya have been reported so far this year.