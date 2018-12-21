Deepika Padukone wrote a letter on her fight against depression few days before her wedding with Ranveer Singh

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, reveals that battling and recovering from depression has been one of the most powerful experiences of her life. (Instagram)

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, once revealed that battling and recovering from depression has been one of the most powerful experiences of her life. Days before her wedding, she penned a note about depression.

Deepika wrote a letter for her fans via Elle India magazine in which she spoke of her struggle with the disease. She told that how her support system helped her and how she is now helping others in similar situations to seek help. To help create awareness about mental health in India and build paths for those seeking help, the gorgeous actress also founded The Live Love Laugh Foundation (TLLLF) in 2015. TLLLF aims to reduce the stigma surrounding mental illness, spread awareness and change the way we look at mental health.

Elle India shared Deepika’s letter on their Instagram page, which states that a few days before her wedding she wrote a letter addressing her struggle with anxiety and depression. Her letter is full of empathy and kindness, a reminder that (in the words of Stephen Fry) “it will be sunny one day”.

A report by the World Health Organisation showed India as the most depressed country in the world, with every sixth Indian suffering from mental illness. It said that India has the most number of cases of anxiety, schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. Unfortunately, mental health concerns are still mostly misunderstood in many parts of the world today, including our country.

Depression, if left untreated, can take a terrible toll on the physical and mental health of the sufferers as well as their families. Meanwhile, TLLLF, which focuses on three mental health concerns – stress, anxiety and depression – has launched several campaigns, programmes and initiatives over the last three years.