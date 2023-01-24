Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh: Luxurious cars to Rs 119 crore house; Most expensive things owned by the couple

Deepika Padukone, who will be seen in Pathaan, and Ranveer Singh are undoubtedly the most popular and stylish couple in the film industry. In July 2022, the duo shelled out Rs 119 crore to buy their dream home in Mumbai’s poshest area. They also purchased a Mercedes-Maybach GLS600.

Given the couple’s massive net worth, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone believe in living life king-size. The two lead an uber-luxurious lifestyle. Here’s a list of insanely expensive things owned by Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

Rs 119 crore flat in Bandra

The couple bought a quadruplex at Sagar Resham in Mumbai’s Bandra in 2022. As per reports, they paid a whopping Rs 119 crore for the property. The 11,266 sq ft house has a 1,300 sq ft exclusive terrace.

The duo’s primary residence is at Beaumonde Towers in Mumbai’s Worli. It is spread across 2,776 sq ft on the 26th floor of Tower B. The couple reportedly spent Rs 16 crore on this home.

Luxurious watches

The diamond-studded Franck Muller Vanguard Yachting Watch Number 6471 is Ranveer Singh’s most prized possession. As per reports, the wristwatch comes for Rs 2.1 crore. Deepika Padukone also has a Tissot Classic Prince Diamonds watch worth Rs 8 lakh.

A fleet of cars

If you follow Ranveer Singh on Instagram, you’d know that he has a thing for cars. He owns a sparkling red Lamborghini Urus that comes for Rs 3 crore. He also has a Mercedes-Benz GLS in his garage. The car is priced at around Rs 88 lakh (ex-showroom).

Deepika Padukone’s ring

Deepika Padukone’s emerald-cut solitaire wedding ring costs close to Rs 2 crores, as per a report in Times Now.

Handbags

The Pathaan actor has a huge collection of expensive handbags. Starting from Rs 8 lakh Hermes Birkin bag to a a Fendi Dotcom Satchel worth Rs 2.52 lakh, Deepika Padukone has it all.

Vanity vans

Deepika Padukone owns a luxurious vanity van that can be divided into three areas comprising a private area, a small sitting area, and a staff area with a pantry. The luxurious van has been designed by Vinita Chaitanya.

Inspired by The Dark Knight and Batman, Ranveer Singh’s vanity van is worth Rs 80 lakh.

What’s on the work front?

Deepika Padukone’s Pathaan is all set to release in theatres on January 25. She will be seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the film. She also has Hrithik Roshan-starrer Fighter and the Indian adaptation of The Intern alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the pipeline. Besides these, Deepika will feature in Nag Ashwin’s Project K with Big B and Prabhas. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Circus with Pooja Hegde. Currently, he is shooting for Karan Johar’s directorial venture, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, with Alia Bhatt.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s love story

For the unversed, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone worked together for the first time in Goliyon Ke Rasleela Ram Leela in 2013. The couple dated for six years and finally got married in a private ceremony at Lake Como in Italy in 2018.