Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday and others show us how to slay a ruffled gown on the red carpet

Red carpets are our favourite and with reason. We get a chance to see our stunning Bollywood divas walk down with panache in the most exquisite ensembles. What fashionistas have noticed off late is the ruffled gown look that quite a few B-town divas have been donning right from Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt and Divya Khosla Kumar. Seeing them slay the look is a visual treat for fashion lovers and gives us all confidence to wear a similar outfit, doesn’t it ? Here’s a dekko at them looking oh-so-fine in ruffles:

Deepika Padukone:

Make way for the fashion queen Deepika Padukone! The actress has always been well turned out be it at Cannes or at a red carpet event in the bay. Here we see the actress posing in a pink ruffled gown taking our breath away.

Alia Bhatt:

Petite and classy, those are two words to describe Alia Bhatt. The actress was seen in a lilac ruffled gown with a low neckline and she looked mighty fine, might we add.

Ananya Pandey:

Ananya Pandey is surely the newest fashionista on the block. She has time and again stunned us all with her outfit choices and one such time is when she was seen wearing a colour blocked shimmery ruffled gown with a top knot. The outfit surely suited the actress to the T.

Divya Khosla Kumar:

Divya has proven her mettle in the world of glam, couture and fashion. The actress has always pumped out top notch looks be it an errand, a festivity or a red carpet appearance. Recently the diva was seen in a magenta one shouldered ruffle gown and as she sashayed down the red carpet, all eyes were on her.

Sara Ali Khan:

She was seen in an offbeat choice, not one which you generally expect her to be in. Sara donned a black ruffled gown with smokey makeup and sleek hair. She definitely turned up the temperatures with this look and established herself as a fashionista.

Who’s outfit is your favourite ?