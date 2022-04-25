Decorative, feature rich premium fans to enhance living space design: V-Guard launches Romanza Art fans

One of the important facets of interior design is designing the ceiling. Decorating the ceiling with designer fans is relatively recent but it is something to keep in mind when planning the interior design components of your home. The right ceiling fan can define an entire living space. Modern and contemporary or traditional and classic, fans give the home an elegant look it deserves. In this segment, V-Guard has launched Romanza Art fans which it claims are embellished with an exquisite design. It combines Indian and floral contemporary art to adorn the living spaces. According to V-Guard It comes with an advanced IMD technology which ensures longevity of these arty and trendy fans. “We packed our fan with a host of superior features empowering our discerning consumers with a fan that is truly one of its kind,” V Ramachandran, Director and COO, V-Guard Industries Ltd, said.

Commenting further on the new launch V Ramachandran, said: “We are delighted to unleash our premium fan Romanza Art this summer. This fan is in sync with the aspirations of the new age consumer and aesthetically superior fan inspired by contemporary Indian and floral art forms.”

Romanza art fan is priced at Rs 4850 and comes with a 5-year warranty. Romanza is also equipped with effective air delivery and dust repellent coating, etc. The company claims that it has an anti-microbial coating which restrains microbial growth ensuring a safe and hygienic environment. “An anti-stain and anti-fade coating ensures a sustained new look for the fan. The fan is available in gloss and matte finish,” it said.

With the unveiling of a new decorative and dust repellent Romanza Art fan, the company puts a premium on this feature-rich segment. The premium decorative segment is estimated to be valued at 4200 crores (FY23) and is growing 28-30 % annually with increasing adoption of premium products by consumers. V-Guard looks to expand its five per cent market share in this segment.