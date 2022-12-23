Decoration tips for Christmas from known interior designers

It’s that time of year again! Time to prepare the home for the holidays with festive decorations. Home decorations for festivals are not just about making your house look pretty. They also have a deep significance and meaning. For many cultures, these decorations represent the changing seasons and the cycle of life, symbolising hope and new beginnings. They add beauty and colour to any event and create a festive atmosphere. Often, the most popular decorations are traditional for the particular festival.

Here are some simple and easy Christmas decor ideas from architects and designers to help you enhance your home into a festive haven.

Natural Christmas Decoration

One of the best things about Christmas is all of the beautiful decorations! Sure, you could buy them at a store, but why not go outside this year for a more natural look? “As the temperature drops and the air gets chillier, nurturing nature indoors can be a great way to add a touch of festive spirit while being mindful of the environment”, states Anil Badan, the Founder and Principal Architect of Studio B Architects.

He adds, “Natural Christmas decorations add pleasant vibes to any space, and the best part is that they are easy to make. There are plenty of ways to incorporate natural Christmas decor into your home this season including pine cones as a centrepiece – arrange them in a beautiful bowl as a table artefact that will last longer than Christmas, or string them around a tree or in a window.” Ar. Robin Sisodiya, Founder and Principal Architect of ASRO Arcade, says, “Greenery is one of the natural decor components that work all year long – decorate your balconies with planters and wrap LED lights over them to add an extra charm. You can also find garlands made of real pine needles, wreaths decorated with berries and greenery, and even a beautiful sleigh filled with gifts made from wood.”

Light-filled Christmas

Decorative lighting is a significant part of a Christmas celebration at home. “Decorate with Christmas lights to make your holidays even more joyful. Christmas lights make everything brighter indoors, while outdoor lightings twinkle in the night sky, asserts Ar. Bhuvan Kapil, Principal Architect at Workshop for Metropolitan Architecture. He adds, “Invest on faux or real evergreen topiary and wreaths wrapped in lights. Place battery-operated thin-wire Christmas lights inside lanterns and mason jars, as well as small jars or vases. Set up LED solar copper string lights or fairy lights along a wall to strategically create the illusion of a constellation at night.”

Ar. Nikita Bajaj Pathak, Founder and Principal Architect of Design21, suggests, “Choose multi-coloured lights for your roof lines, walkways, and shrubs. Alternatively, wrap mini, warm white lights around trees, wreaths, and garlands. Use multicoloured, twinkling, or colour-changing lights to transform shrubs and ground plants.” She also says, “Reduce the number of lights to add a softer glow to your landscape light show.”

Colours of Christmas

Red and green have traditionally been associated with Christmas forever, we believe there is more you can do with your holiday colour scheme. Or perhaps you simply feel that red and green clash with your current decor scheme. Mrs. Aashita Chadha, CFO & CO-Founder of the KariGhars, says, “The simplest and most unique Christmas decor ideas can literally come through flexing our creative muscle.Before starting any styling, make sure to consider the available space and potential spots to offer an eye-catching, uncomplicated impression. Wintery Whites, as they say, can be cherished during the aptest festive time of the year by coating the dining table with a potpourri of whites, creams, and ivories. A vibrant green bouquet as a centerpiece would neutralize the tablescape from feeling too mild. Keep things simple and remind yourself that Christmas is an opportunity to celebrate, not to fret.”

Rohit Suraj, Founder and CEO of Urban Zen suggests, “Golden accents create an opulent look that adds an instant jazz to the space without occupying too much of the walls. A gold wallpaper, for example, lets the sophistication of the space stand out. A stylish metal floor lamp or a sculptural chandelier with hints of metallics can also bring in a Christmas chic to the celebration.”

When Christmas arrives, almost every location transforms into a winter wonderland. Whoever said magic doesn’t exist never tried to decorate for Christmas with lights, candles, and greenery. But we’ll make sure that doesn’t happen to you!