Decoding Shah Rukh Khan’s hairstyle from Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most popular actors in the Hindi film industry, known for his impeccable style and suave demeanor. In his recently released film Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is seen sporting a stylish hairstyle that has left fans and fashion enthusiasts in awe. In this article, we will decode SRK’s hairstyle in Pathaan and provide tips on how to achieve it.

The hairstyle that Shah Rukh Khan is sporting in Pathaan is a classic slick-back undercut. The hair on the top of the head is kept long and slicked back, while the hair on the sides and back is cut short. This creates a sleek and modern look that perfectly complements SRK’s sharp features and intense character.

Also Read Here’s how many crores Amazon Prime Video paid for the rights of Pathaan which is releasing on OTT this April



A still from Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan

How to achieve the classic slick-back undercut

To achieve this look, you will need to have medium to long hair on the top of your head, and short hair on the sides and back. “If you have shorter hair, you may need to grow it out for a few months before attempting this hairstyle,” says the Founder of Affinity Elite, Vinit Dua.

Here are some tips on how to achieve Shah Rukh Khan’s hairstyle from Pathaan:

1. Start by washing your hair with a good quality shampoo and conditioner. This will help to remove any dirt, oil, and build-up from your hair, making it easier to style.

2. Blow-dry your hair using a round brush, pulling the hair upwards and away from the face. This will help to add volume and create the slick-back effect.

Also Read Pathaan Movie Review: A box office hit that defies logic

3. Apply a small amount of pomade or hair gel to the hair on the top of your head. Work the product through your hair using your fingers, making sure to distribute it evenly.

4. Use a comb to slick the hair back, starting from the front of the head and working your way towards the back. Make sure to comb the hair in one direction to create a clean and polished look.

5. Use a pair of clippers or a trimmer to cut the hair on the sides and back of your head. Start with a longer guard and work your way down to a shorter guard until you achieve the desired length.

6. Finish off the look by applying a small amount of hairspray to hold the hair in place.

Dua adds, “Shah Rukh Khan’s hairstyle in Pathaan is perfect for men who want to achieve a sophisticated and modern look. With a little bit of patience and the right tools, you too can rock this hairstyle with confidence.”