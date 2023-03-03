Decoding men’s health and wellness in the 21st century

By Dr. Lalitha Palle

Though we live in a technologically advanced world with all the comforts and conveniences, certain challenges associated with health and wellness remain unaddressed. Non-communicable diseases like obesity, diabetes, and cholesterol are plaguing the population at an alarming rate. Obesity has increased from 19% to 23% among men if recent data from a National Family Health Survey-5 (NFHS-5) is to be believed.

What is more disturbing is that diseases that once affected only the older population are now affecting the younger population too. Hormonal health is one of the most pressing health issues affecting individuals today. While hormone imbalance in women is often a topic of discussion, hormone health in men is not talked about much.

Testosterone levels decrease in men as they start growing old. But studies show that testosterone levels are decreasing even in younger men. Low testosterone levels are associated with sexual dysfunction, fatigue, lack of enthusiasm, and poor concentration among other symptoms. Over the last few years, testosterone levels have declined in adolescent and young adult men (AYA). Testosterone deficiency has a prevalence of 10%-40% among adult males, and 20% among AYA men aged 15-39 years.

Testosterone is responsible for the male body habitus, development of male reproductive organs, sperm health, libido, muscle and body mass, male pattern hair growth, mood, etc. Obesity and high BMI, stress, poor diet, exposure to plastics and toxins, unhealthy lifestyle, and poor sleep are factors contributing to testosterone deficiency among men.

Let’s look at some of the important health challenges hindering testosterone production among men and remedies to tackle the same:

Depression

Depression is a major health issue plaguing men and one of the most important contributing factors to low testosterone levels. Men suffer from depression due to various reasons. Family responsibilities, work stress, and a sedentary lifestyle negatively affect testosterone levels. Depression is often caused due to poor intake of micronutrients. A deficiency of minerals like magnesium, selenium, iodine, and zinc are linked with depression. Most men don’t realize the root cause of depression and hence are unable to take the right steps to address the issue. Supplementing the diet with nutraceuticals is an excellent way to cope with micronutrient deficiency. Nutraceuticals rich in botanical extracts and bioactive alleviate depressive symptoms, thereby increasing testosterone levels.

Poor sleep

Lack of sleep can affect men’s health in many ways. Sleep quality has been decreasing of late due to mobile phone addiction and busy schedules. Men who sleep too little are at a higher risk of infertility. While there are many reasons for poor sleep, vitamin deficiencies are one of the factors often overlooked. Insufficient sleep can lead to heart disease, obesity, diabetes, and early mortality. A deficiency of Vitamins B, E, and C increases the risk of sleep problems. Supplements are a healthy addition to your routine as they make up for any shortcomings in your daily diet. Taking supplements while following a healthy lifestyle will fix sleep disorders and rectify low testosterone issues.

Unhealthy habits like excessive alcohol consumption

Alcohol consumption is the highest among men in the age group of 40-64 years. Alcohol consumption has increased among men aged 40-64 and 15-39. Alcohol consumption affects men’s sexual and reproductive health. It reduces hormone levels and impairs the function of testicular Sertoli cells which play an important role in sperm maturation. Alcohol addiction is hard to overcome. But one must constantly work towards overcoming this addiction. In the meantime, dietary supplements can help alleviate some of the harmful effects of alcohol.

Physical inactivity

Most men have jobs that require them to spend long hours at their desks. Sitting for long hours without any physical activity gradually deteriorates health. Physical inactivity leads to obesity which is associated with reductions in free testosterone levels. Certain types of exercises increase testosterone levels though there are a lot of other factors influencing the production of testosterone. Individuals can also consume dietary supplements made for individuals who want to shed some extra pounds. This does not mean supplements can compensate for physical inactivity.

Men face a host of health issues most of which remain unaddressed until it’s too late. There is also a lot of stigma and shame associated especially with matters related to sexual health. Men are reluctant to openly discuss certain health issues, leading to delayed treatment. Nutraceuticals are a great remedy for a lot of health issues. Nutraceuticals provide their benefits in a wide range of therapeutic areas. But picking the right supplements is key to improving your health. Off-the-shelf formulations don’t do any good as the ingredients sourced may not be of the best quality. The quantity and quality of ingredients determine the effectiveness of the supplements. Supplements with holistic formulations are vital to gain the desired health benefits.

However, nutraceuticals should never be considered a substitute for a healthy lifestyle. Individuals must follow healthy habits and be proactive in discussing symptoms of andropause and associated health problems.

(Dr. Lalitha Palle, Founder and Director, MyPuraVida Wellness private Limited, parent company of ForMen)