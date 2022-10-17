Declutter and organize your homes this festive season, follow these Diwali cleaning tips

If grooming and cleaning is a Diwali essential, then getting the space around it to look sparkling is a precondition. Befitting the primary agenda, every household cleanup can bring an arsenal of ideas for a perfectly tidy, festive ready home. “From de-cluttering your homes to artistically enhancing it for a festive ready look, we have calculated it all,” Vansikha Nahata, CEO of The June Shop said.

Here are some go-to tips for organizing your household this festive season:

Deep cleaning every corner

It important to not only focus at the table corners and shelves but, pay close attention to your high-traffic areas, closets, wall, laundry room, and living space, and keep these sparkling clean. Closet cleaning is a daunting task but you can never skip it. Set up spaces to keep coats, backpacks, and shoes for anyone who comes to your space. After you have completely cleaned your home you can place an aroma diffuser in a corner for a soothing and calming smell and add high-quality linens starting from bath mats, linen, towels, curtains, and bed linen for your guests to experience a superior home.

Sorting the festive décor

Before you splurge on festive lights, garlands, menorahs and ornaments, assess your stash. The shelf lives of decorations are generally low and they also take up a big chunk of storage. Analyze your stash by scrutinizing which decorations are damaged and which can be reused. This will save you money and create more space for contemporary decor.

Once every corner and room in the house is taken care of, how can we leave the kitchen in shambles?

According to Anand Baldawa, CEO, thinKitchenTM kitchen is the heart of the home – a place to try out new culinary creations, entertain friends or enjoy that first sip of tea or coffee in the morning. Space in the kitchen, however, is not always in plentiful supply. Follow these easy hacks for a less cluttered and aesthetically pleasing kitchen

Clean, clean, clean!

Every corner in the kitchen has a use. Take a look around – where could you put up shelves, sit a mobile island or fill cupboard space? You’ve probably got more spare space than you realise.

Anand from thinKitchen says, “Begin your organisation journey by throwing away products and items you don’t use. Simply ask yourself this question: Have I used this more than once this month? This will help scrap the extra pots and pans, outdated appliances, expired food items and duplicate and broken items taking up space in your kitchen”. Next analyse the items that you are left with ask yourself if you need all the stuff, once you have pared down all your stuff look at what your use every day and keep just those items in your kitchen.



Streamline storage – be it consumables or durables

Once the non-essentials are taken care of, make sure groceries are stored logically in dedicated cupboards/shelves. Dedicate different shelves for cups, glasses, plates, bowls and other such differentiated cutlery and table & cookware. This makes things easier to find and utilise space. “The key is to invest in long lasting, good quality canisters, cutlery trays, expandable drawer organisers which are not only practical but also stylish”, mentions Anand Baldawa. If you follow a colour scheme in your kitchen, opt for storage canisters which are available in various attractive colours to elevate your countertops. To avoid rummaging around dozens of containers or boxes, invest in clear food storage jars that would allow you to easily identify and access ingredients. Stack them up, label them, place most used items in lower shelves. Not only does it make your kitchen more organized, but it’s also highly satisfying to look at.

Say yes to a clean and clutter free home this festive season by following these aforesaid tips to make sure that you take up one task at a time; or else it might get overwhelming!