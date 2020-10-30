Dazzling Diwali celebrations! Singapore’s Little India set to celebrate Deepavali virtually

No Deepavali celebration in Singapore is considered complete without its annual light up ceremony!

Happy Deepavali from Singapore’s Little India! Known as one of the most vibrant districts of Singapore, all are set to celebrate India’s Festival of Lights virtually! With this year’s Deepavali theme being Goddess Mahalakshmi herself, visitors to Little India can experience the dazzling colours and festive themes come alive.

Featured on the main arch in Serangoon Road is Goddess Mahalakshmi, depicted as being seated on a lotus with two elephants that are anointing her form with water. Grand arches along with the sacred motifs of the Goddess of Wealth are accompanied by other cultural symbols such as peacocks, oil lamps and colourful Rangoli designs.

In an unprecedented year like 2020 when people across the globe need a ray of hope and optimism, Singapore’s Indian community is poised to celebrate Deepavali with an exciting line-up of activities. Whether you are from India, Singapore or any other country, brace yourself for an exciting Singapore-style Deepavali experience.

Speaking to The Financial Express Online, GB Srithar, Regional Director – India, Middle East & South Asia, Singapore Tourism Board stated as follows, “Singapore’s Little India has lit up every year for Deepavali festivities. Even though we have scaled down the celebrations this year due to the virus, the festive spirit remains. For the first time, the Deepavali Light-Up Ceremony will be hosted as a hybrid event and streamed live on the Little India Shopkeeper’s Association (LISHA)’s social media platform as well as local TV channel Vasantham. There will be multiple engagement activities and workshops, from virtual cooking masterclasses that focus on Indian cuisine to Rangoli design learning and contests to celebrate Deepavali virtually.”

Clearly, the festival of Deepavali is celebrated with great fervour across the entire island and practically through every district in Singapore. Indian families are known to welcome their Singaporean friends and non Indian friends during the festive occasion to take part in all festivities.

Singapore’s Little India’s Deepavali: What’s special in 2020?

For the first time, Singapore’s Little India’s ‘Deepavali’ goes beyond the physical. Indians across the globe can watch and participate in their live broadcast shows, interactive cooking masterclasses, virtual craft workshops, and festival village merchants going online to celebrate India’s Festival of Lights, or Diwali as it is celebrated in the country.

Deepavali Street Light Up ceremony 2020

No Deepavali celebration in Singapore is considered complete without its annual light up ceremony! Families come together for this and it is a most anticipated facet of Deepavali celebrations in Singapore. Year after year, this is usually followed up with a concert, craft exhibition and festival large.

Given the COVID-19 pandemic, these physical activities have been scaled back. This year’s Deepavali street light up ceremony is a first-of-its-kind ceremony this year as it goes hybrid and will be telecast live.

Deepavali Gastronomy Masterclass

Gear up for a multicultural cooking experience as the best chefs blend their culinary skills to create delectable dishes together. Foodies, don’t miss this special edition for Deepavali!

Mega Deepavali Online Show

The multicultural landscape of Singapore comes alive through this two hour online show that includes a specially commissioned video featuring Little India and a new Deepavali community song. The show will be broadcasted across TV channels in the US, UK, Australia, France, Japan, Manila, UAE and India.

Date: 14th November

Time: 10 AM to 12 PM

Where to watch live: LiSHA Facebook page

Given that festivities are a mark of cultural integration between communities and countries, Little India looks to spread the light of festive cheer across continents.

Henna Painting Workshop

Who doesn’t love getting henna painting done on their hands during a festival? Then gear up to learn more at an online henna painting workshop! Participants can learn how to draw henna designs in a decorative style. Mark the date – November 7!