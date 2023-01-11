Darshan to Tirupati Balaji gets costlier; Here’s everything you should know before booking TTD tickets

Tirupati Balaji Darshan Cost Details: Are you planning to visit Tirupati Balaji anytime soon? Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), the trust that manages the temple has launched an online ticket-booking facility for darshan. You read that right! According to the TTD website, Devotees will be able to book special darshan tickets for Rs 300 from January 12 to February 28. Ticket booking started on January 9.

Having said that, the TTD has decided to increase the rents for the guest houses and cottages in Tirumala, which have been recently modernized by nearly 10 times.

Check rent details:

The rent for a room at Narayangiri Guest House which was Rs 750 has now been increased to Rs 1,700. Also, the rent of special type of cottage has been increased from Rs 750 to Rs 2200, a report published by Time Now said.

The massive hike in fares triggered controversy and people have been demanding TTD Trust revise the house rents and make them affordable for the common people. However, the TTD justified its decision and explained how it has modernised SV Rest House and Narayangiri Rest House. It said, “The rent of these rest houses was almost three decades old.”

Here’s how you can book Tirupati Special Darshan Tickets online?

Go to the official website of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam – tirupatibalaji.ap.gov.in.

Choose the “Online Booking” option on the Home and then select the TTD Darshan Booking Online.

You need to create an account by entering the Email ID and Password and then press the “Submit” option.

Then fill in the online booking form for TTD tickets by adding the required details and documentation.

You can make payments through online modes like credit cards, debit cards, or net banking.

Once paid, you will receive a Rs 300 TTD ticket via email or download from the TTD website.

The TTD, in November 2022, had declared its net worth for the first time since its founding in 1933. The documents suggested that the iconic Lord Venkateswara temple’s net worth is over Rs. 2.5 lakh crore (about USD 30 billion). For the unversed, it is more than the market capitalisation of firms like Wipro, Nestle, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC).