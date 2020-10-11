Cup of joy: World’s most popular types of coffee you can try out at home

Here are the most popular types of coffee to try out at home.

By Reya Mehrotra

Be it the south Indian filter coffee or the instant variety, coffee is not just a beverage, but a feeling for many. The brown beans of joy make their way into homes and offices across the world from the greens of Ethiopia, Uganda, India, Mexico and other major coffee-producing parts of the world. Here are the most popular types of coffee to try out at home.

Irish coffee

This is a coffee with a mischievous cocktail twist. To prepare, one needs two parts of Irish whiskey, fresh cream, brown sugar and four parts of hot coffee. Heat the coffee, whiskey and sugar without boiling and add fresh cream on top for added flavour. It was first made in mid-20th century in Ireland. Usually, Irish coffee has many variations, depending on the type of cream and coffee used. Other cocktail coffees include Jamaican coffee (made with rum), Gaelic coffee (made with Scotch whisky), etc.

Dark chocolate coffee

This dark delight can be prepared at home by infusing melted dark chocolate with coffee powder and sugar, and whisking it. Hot milk can then be added to this mixture. For readymade options, one can go for the dark chocolate flavour of Rage Coffee, a plant-based coffee brand made of 100% Arabica or Arabian coffee, which was believed to be the first species of coffee to be cultivated. Chocolate powder can be sprinkled on the coffee for added flavour.

Dalgona

The dalgona coffee got the tag of ‘quarantine coffee’, as it was largely prepared during the lockdown because cafes were closed and people experimented with recipes at home. The do-it-yourself coffee technique involves whipping equal proportions of coffee powder, sugar and hot water till it thickens and becomes creamy and then adding it to hot or cold milk, so that the milk remains at the bottom and the thick paste above it. Chocolate powder can be sprinkled on top.

Orange-flavoured coffee

A number of brands have introduced the newest bizarre coffee flavour: orange. Country Bean’s instant coffee flavour Choco Orange is a blend of Arabica and Robusta beans. Rage Coffee’s Sparky Orange flavour coffee powder and Maverick & Farmer Coffee’s Orange You Curious flavours are the latest twists to coffee and can be bought online.

Orange You Curious is, in fact, an orange juice fermented coffee prepared after the Arabica beans undergo a unique barrel fermentation process with orange juice for 24 hours. The natural yeasts on the orange and coffee skins work on the fruit sugars to produce flavours and fragrances.

Coffee frappe

Also called Greek frappe or Nescafe frappe, it is a Greek iced coffee, which was invented as an experiment in 1957 by Dimitris Vakondios, a Nescafe representative. The French meaning of frappe is a drink with ice. It is the most common and popular form of coffee in Greece and Cyprus. The summer coffee can be made with simple ingredients like sugar, milk, coffee, ice cubes blended together and whipped cream as an option. Frappe coffee mixes can be bought online too.

Cappuccino

The espresso-based Italian coffee drink is traditionally prepared with steamed milk foam. It can be prepared with instant coffee, sugar, milk and water. Initially, its consumption in Europe was based on boiling water and coffee, but milk was added to it later in the 1700s. For the flavour, one can buy Nescafe’s Cappuccino powder range or Continental’s This is Cappuccino online.

Latte

Latte comes from the Italian phrase ‘caffe e latte’ meaning coffee and milk. Traditionally, coffee latte has been a part of breakfasts in Europe since the 17th century. One can choose from Nescafe’s range of Latte, Cold Creamy Latte, Irish Latte, Caramel Latte or Chilled Latte. You can also try Kings Coffee’s Premium Cold Coffee Latte or prepare the beverage at home.

Cold smoked coffee

In September, Bengaluru-based brand Maverick & Farmer launched the world’s first cold smoked coffee Ol Smoky, which has a smoky, non-bitter flavour with a hint of spices and a nutty smell. It can be had with or without milk. The Arabica beans are placed in a closed room with smoke of the fallen trees and leaves being introduced through a hole for around 14 hours. For DIY, try smoking-roasting the coffee beans in your oven for the flavour.

Caffe mocha

It is similar to caffe latte, but apart from espresso and hot milk, it has an added chocolate flavour (chocolate powder or syrup) to it. White caffe mocha can be made with white chocolate instead of dark chocolate. Tariero’s Peppermint Mocha flavoured coffee, Nescafe’s Choco Mocha, Colombian Brew Coffee’s Blueberry Chocolate Mocha are some readily available options.