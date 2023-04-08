Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe to Lionel Messi: Here are the richest football stars with crazy salaries!

Football has become one of the most lucrative industries in the world, with top footballers earning staggering amounts of money through salaries, endorsements, and other business ventures.

Football has become more than just a sport, it’s a global business that generates billions of dollars each year. The wealthiest footballers are not just famous for their skills on the pitch, but also for their wealth and extravagant lifestyles. There’s no denying that footballers’ wealth and financial success have become an integral part of the sport’s modern-day narrative.



Without much ado, in the article, we take a quick look at 7 of the highest-paid footballers in the world.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Image: Daily Post Nigeria

Portuguese forward and five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo recently joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr FC recently to become the highest-paid footballer ever. The striker has signed a 2.5-year contract, which entitles him to $210 million per year.



With his lucrative income coming from his latest contract, as well as various endorsement deals with major brands such as Nike, Coca-Cola, and Tag Heuer and his own brand of products, including clothing, fragrance, and a line of hotels, the former Real Madrid stars is estimated to have a net worth of $490 million.

Kylian Mbappe

Image: The Guardian

French football team captain Kylian Mbappe, who was nearing a move to Real Madrid last summer, took a U-turn towards the latter stages of the summer transfer window and signed a two-year contract extension with PSG. Mbappe is one of the most talented and highest-paid football players in the world, and he has accumulated a significant amount of wealth in his young career.

According to French news outlet Le Parisien, the PSG forward has signed a deal worth £547m. In addition to this, he is also expected to receive a signing bonus of £156m, which will be paid out over three years, regardless of whether he stays with the club until 2025.

As per CA Knowledge, Mbappe’s net worth in 2023 is estimated at $160 million.

Lionel Messi

Image: Sky Sports

Lionel Messi is considered one of the wealthiest athletes in the world. According to Forbes, he was the highest-paid athlete in 2022, with earnings of $190 million, including $2.1 million in salary per week.

As of 2021, Messi’s net worth is estimated to be around $620 million, making him one of the richest footballers in history. He has earned his fortune through his long and successful career with FC Barcelona, as well as numerous lucrative endorsement deals with companies such as Adidas, PepsiCo, and Budweiser among others.

Neymar Jr

Image: Asharq Al-awsat

According to Forbes, Neymar Jr’s total earnings in 2022 were estimated to be $95 million, making him the fourth-highest-paid athlete in the world. His net worth is estimated to be around $200 million, which includes his salary, bonuses, and endorsements with companies such as Nike, Red Bull, and Gillette.

Additionally, Neymar Jr has also invested in several businesses, including a gaming company and a social media agency.

Mohd Salah

Image: FIFA

As a player for Liverpool, Salah earns a yearly salary of $35 million, making him the fifth highest-paid footballer. He has accomplished much at Liverpool, having won everything, and recently signed a contract renewal in the summer with a significant salary boost. Additionally, Salah’s income is augmented by his brand endorsements. He is a top athlete for Adidas, earning $18 million for promoting the brand.



His net worth is estimated to be around $90 million as of 2023. This includes his salary from playing for Liverpool FC and earnings from endorsement deals with companies such as Adidas, Vodafone, and Pepsi.