‘Cricket’ is back! Google Doodle games return to entertain people during COVID-19 lockdown; here’s how to play

Google Doodle games: In order to help people cope with isolation during the Coronavirus crisis, Google has reinstated its popular doodle games. With most of the countries under COVID-19 lockdown due to the spread of the Coronavirus, various service providers are coming up with measures to help people spend their time productively.

The latest initiative by the search engine giant Google has been named ‘Stay and Play at Home with Popular Past Google Doodles’. Six games have already been made active while four more games are in the offing. The six games which are presently available on the platform include Coding Carrots, Cricket, Fischinger, Rockmore, Garden Gnome and Scoville.

For quick access to these games, netizens can click on today’s Google Doodle. After clicking on the doodle, users will be directed to a new window where they can access all the six games. A brief history behind the genesis of the game and its characters is also provided for the viewers.

Some doodle games are fairly simple while some are trickier which apart from providing entertainment impart other skills as well. Take Coding Carrots which might not look appealing to many as apart from entertainment, it also helps users understand basic coding skills as well.

On the other end of the series are games like Cricket that are easiest to understand. The player needs to swing the bat icon and hit the ball coming from the snail’s side. The aim is to put as many runs on the board as possible.

Fischinger doodle gives an opportunity to foray into creating one’s own music with the help of pre-set instruments. The player can create music according to her own choice with the help of four different instruments. An option to share the created music with your friends and family has also been provided in the game.