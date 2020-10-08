  • MORE MARKET STATS

Crematorium for dogs inaugurated in south Delhi

By: |
October 8, 2020 9:01 AM

The mayor said dogs can be cremated with respect and dignity which will take about 45-60 minutes. She said that this was a good initiative towards a cleaner environment and greener Delhi.

South Delhi Mayor Anamika inaugurated crematorium for dogs at Ghitorni, the officials said. (Representational image)

A crematorium for dogs was on Wednesday inaugurated in south Delhi’s Ghitorni by the area’s mayor, officials said.

Set up by an NGO, the initiative will surely help dog lovers, who earlier had to run from pillar to post for last rites of their pets.

Related News

South Delhi Mayor Anamika inaugurated crematorium for dogs at Ghitorni, the officials said.

A total of two cremating furnaces have been installed, one for biomass up to 25 kg and the other for 25-50 kg.

The mayor said dogs can be cremated with respect and dignity which will take about 45-60 minutes. She said that this was a good initiative towards a cleaner environment and greener Delhi.

Anamika also flagged off a dog rescue ambulance to pick up the injured canines for treatment. The dogs will be picked up from streets for free treatment, and after the service they will be returned to where they were found from.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. Crematorium for dogs inaugurated in south Delhi
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1US President Donald Trump has been fever-free for more than four days; says White House physician
2NDMC working to install anti-smog guns at Bhalswa landfill, other sites
3Ambani family donates Rs 5 crore to Uttarakhand Chardham Devasthanam Board